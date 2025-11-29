Open Extended Reactions

Pitt running back Desmond Reid will return against No. 12 Miami on Saturday, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Reid missed last week's upset win over Georgia Tech with a lower-body injury suffered the previous week against Notre Dame.

Though he is expected to play, Reid has been limited in practice and it is uncertain how much of a workload he will be able to handle.

Reid has rushed for 278 yards and two touchdowns and has 317 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He has also scored on a punt return touchdown this season.

No. 22 Pitt (8-3, 6-1 ACC) can reach the ACC championship game with a win over Miami and a loss by either SMU or Virginia on Saturday.