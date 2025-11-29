Pitt running back Desmond Reid will return against No. 12 Miami on Saturday, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Reid missed last week's upset win over Georgia Tech with a lower-body injury suffered the previous week against Notre Dame.
Though he is expected to play, Reid has been limited in practice and it is uncertain how much of a workload he will be able to handle.
Reid has rushed for 278 yards and two touchdowns and has 317 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He has also scored on a punt return touchdown this season.
No. 22 Pitt (8-3, 6-1 ACC) can reach the ACC championship game with a win over Miami and a loss by either SMU or Virginia on Saturday.