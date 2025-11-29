Open Extended Reactions

Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian got on the board in the 2027 recruiting class on Saturday when five-star wide receiver Easton Royal, No. 16 in the ESPN Junior 300, announced his commitment to the Longhorns.

Royal, a 6-foot, 195-pound pass catcher from New Orleans, is ESPN's No. 3 wide receiver in the 2027 cycle. He picked Texas over Ole Miss, LSU, Oregon and a long list of other Power 4 programs.

Royal lands as the first member in the Longhorns' 2027 class less than 24 hours after visiting the program for No. 16 Texas' 27-17 win over No. 3 Texas A&M Friday night.

Royal is a junior at Louisiana's Brother Martin High School, where he hauled in 53 catches for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns this fall. He now trails only five-stars Jamier Brown (Ohio State) and Jalen Brewster (Texas Tech) as ESPN's highest-ranked commit in the 2027 class.

Royal's commitment comes as the Longhorns work to put the finishing touches on the program's 2026 recruiting class, which currently ranks seventh in ESPN's class rankings for the cycle.

Texas hosted a pair of high-profile flip targets on Friday between Baylor defensive end pledge Jamarion Carlton (No. 96 overall) and three-star UCLA safety commit Toray Davis. The Longhorns are also continuing to push on a pair of top-100 LSU pledges prior to this week's early signing period between offensive tackle Brysten Martinez (No. 84) and defensive tackle Richard Anderson (No. 90). As things stand, four-star wide receiver Chris Stewart (No. 185) is the lone ESPN 300 pass catcher set to sign with the Longhorns in the 2026 class.