Open Extended Reactions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham was flagged for heat-butting an official Saturday during the first quarter against Ohio State -- but he was not ejected.

The unsportsmanlike penalty happened after the Wolverines forced a third-and-goal from the 5-yard line. Barham was speaking to the official when he lowered his helmet into the official's nose.

The penalty gave Ohio State an automatic first down at the Michigan 2-yard line. But the Wolverines still forced the Buckeyes into settling for a field goal.

According to the NCAA rulebook, "intentionally contacting an official" results in an "automatic ejection."