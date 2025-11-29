        <
          Michigan LB Jaishawn Barham flagged for head-butting official

          • Jake TrotterNov 29, 2025, 06:47 PM
          ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham was flagged for heat-butting an official Saturday during the first quarter against Ohio State -- but he was not ejected.

          The unsportsmanlike penalty happened after the Wolverines forced a third-and-goal from the 5-yard line. Barham was speaking to the official when he lowered his helmet into the official's nose.

          The penalty gave Ohio State an automatic first down at the Michigan 2-yard line. But the Wolverines still forced the Buckeyes into settling for a field goal.

          According to the NCAA rulebook, "intentionally contacting an official" results in an "automatic ejection."