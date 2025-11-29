WACO, Texas -- Baylor freshman running back Caden Knighten was taken off the field on a stretcher after initially remaining face down on the ground after a tackle late in the third quarter of Saturday's game against Houston.

Knighten didn't get up after the play when he got stopped for no gain, taking a direct hard hit to his back.

About a dozen trainers and medical personnel tended to Knighten on the field, and the stadium went silent during the lengthy delay. Baylor coach Dave Aranda stood nearby.

Knighten was slowly and cautiously turned over and put on a backboard. The face mask was removed from his helmet and the stretcher was placed on a motorized cart that took him to an ambulance waiting at the opposite end of the field.

While being put on the cart, Knighten held his right fist in the air, then put both hands on his face. As the cart went by the Baylor bench, he held up his left hand.

There was no immediate word from Baylor on the injury.