Open Extended Reactions

AUBURN, Ala. -- Ty Simpson and Isaiah Horton connected three times for touchdowns, and No. 10 Alabama escaped Auburn with a 27-20 victory in the rivalry known as the Iron Bowl on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide advanced to face fourth-ranked Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game next week in Atlanta. Alabama (10-2, 7-1) beat Georgia 24-21 on the road in the regular season.

The Tide were on the ropes again at Jordan-Hare Stadium. After leading 17-0 early in the second quarter, they found themselves tied in the waning minutes.

But Simpson found Horton on a fourth-and-2 play from the Auburn 6 with 3:50 remaining. It was their third hookup of the night, including 6- and 3-yard scores in the first half.

Simpson completed 19 of 35 passes for a season-low 122 yards. Horton finished with five catches for 35 yards, with all three scores coming in the red zone. Alabama won despite totaling 276 yards.

Alabama's Jam Miller ran for 83 yards before leaving with an injury.

Ashton Daniels led Auburn (5-7, 1-7) with 259 passing and 108 yards rushing. Malcolm Simmons hauled in two long passes, including a 64-yarder for a touchdown and a 66-yarder that set up a score.

Daniels had the Tigers on the move late, taking advantage of a pass-interference penalty and scrambling for a first down on fourth-and-2, but star receiver Cam Coleman fumbled with 33 seconds left.