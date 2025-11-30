Open Extended Reactions

Southern University hired Marshall Faulk, the Pro and College Football Hall of Fame running back, as its coach Saturday.

Faulk, who completed his first season as Colorado's running backs coach Saturday against Kansas State, will be introduced Monday at Southern, an FCS program and an HBCU located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Southern will mark the first head coaching opportunity for Faulk, a New Orleans native.

Faulk, 52, won NFL MVP honors in 2000, was named NFL offensive player of the year three times and made seven Pro Bowls. He had 12,279 career rushing yards and 100 touchdowns, and was a 2011 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Faulk was also a two-time All-America running back at San Diego State and entered the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017. He attended Carver High School in New Orleans.

He told ESPN in August that he had several opportunities to coach in the NFL and college after his playing career, but had concerns about the time commitment and other responsibilities. His view shifted after being approached by Colorado coach and fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders this winter.

"I say this in the nicest way: I'm not a regular dude," Faulk told ESPN. "If I'm going to work for somebody, or coach under somebody, it's got to be somebody."

Southern fired coach Terrence Graves last month after a 1-6 start, and finished its season at 2-10 on Saturday with a win over Grambling.