          College Football Playoff, bowl projections following Week 14

          Finebaum: Alabama will beat Georgia in the SEC championship (0:36)

          Paul Finebaum says Alabama will prevail in the SEC title game, securing its a second win over Georgia this season. (0:36)

          Kyle Bonagura
            Kyle Bonagura
            ESPN Staff Writer
            • Covers college football.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Attended Washington State University.
          Mark Schlabach
            Mark Schlabach
            ESPN Senior Writer
            • Senior college football writer
            • Author of seven books on college football
            • Graduate of the University of Georgia
          Nov 30, 2025, 06:10 PM

          The regular season is over and, except for the 18 teams playing in their conference championship games, the résumés are complete.

          Rivalry Week didn't provide many surprises among the College Football Playoff contenders, while a handful of other teams reached the coveted six-win mark to achieve bowl eligibility. (Note: An additional bowl game will be added to the slate since there are 82 eligible teams.) That provides more clarity to the postseason picture than we've had previously, but there is still a lot that needs to be sorted out.

          As with last season's inaugural 12-team CFP, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.

          From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with the national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

          All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 36-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.

          We're here for all of it.

          ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out.

          Jump to a section:
          Playoff picks | Quarterfinals
          Semis, title game | Bowl season

          College Football Playoff

          First-round games (at campus sites)

          Friday, Dec. 19
          8 p.m., ABC, ESPN

          Saturday, Dec. 20
          Noon, ABC, ESPN
          3:30 p.m., TNT
          7:30 p.m., TNT

          Bonagura: No. 12 North Texas at No. 5 Texas A&M
          Schlabach: No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Oregon

          Bonagura: No. 11 Virginia at No. 6 Oregon
          Schlabach: No. 11 Virginia at No. 6 Ole Miss

          Bonagura: No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Ole Miss
          Schlabach: No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Texas A&M

          Bonagura: No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oklahoma
          Schlabach: No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oklahoma

          First-round breakdown

          Bonagura: A week ago, the ACC doomsday scenario of getting left out of the College Football Playoff seemed unlikely, but now that five-loss Duke has qualified for the ACC title game, it is very much in play. Should the Blue Devils beat Virginia to win the conference, they would be part of a discussion for what amounts to two spots among conference champions outside of the Big 12, Big Ten and SEC. Presumably, one of those spots would go to the American champion, the winner of North Texas (11-1) vs. No. 24 Tulane (10-2).

          After that, there are a few combinations to consider, but if James Madison (11-1) beats Troy (8-4) to win the Sun Belt, it's hard to see the committee passing on a 12-win team in favor of 8-5 Duke. The other team that could be considered is UNLV (10-2), which has a chance to avenge one of its two losses of the season at Boise State in the Mountain West title game.

          Schlabach: Texas' 27-17 upset of Texas A&M on Friday night shook up my 12-team bracket from a week ago and set up plenty of intriguing storylines going into Championship Week.

          I dropped the Aggies four spots after they suffered their first loss of the season. Losing to a rival on the road isn't all that bad, but it's more about Texas A&M's overall résumé. Texas was the first true CFP contender from the SEC that Texas A&M had played all season. Yes, the Aggies' 41-40 win at Notre Dame earlier this season is holding up well, but that alone is probably not enough to keep them in the top four.

          Virginia is now my projected ACC champion after SMU fell 38-35 at Cal on Saturday. The Cavaliers took down rival Virginia Tech 27-7 on Saturday to finish 10-2 after going 5-7 last season. As Kyle outlined above, a win by the five-loss Blue Devils over Virginia in Saturday's ACC championship game would make things really interesting.

          CFP quarterfinals

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          CFP Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 2 Indiana
          Schlabach: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Texas Tech

          Thursday, Jan. 1

          CFP Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 4 Texas Tech
          Schlabach: No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 2 Indiana

          CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
          Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
          4 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 9 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 9 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          CFP Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia
          Schlabach: No. 11 Virginia vs. No. 3 Georgia

          Quarterfinals breakdown

          Bonagura: This take could end up being wildly off base, but every team in the top 10 seems capable of making a playoff run.

          The most interesting matchup in this hypothetical quarterfinal round might be Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M, showcasing the types of rosters Texas donor money can facilitate in different parts of the state.

          Indiana vs. Alabama would pit the Hoosiers against two coaches familiar with Bloomington. Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack were on the Hoosiers staff together in 2019. Oregon vs. Georgia would mean Dan Lanning going against one of his mentors (Kirby Smart) at a place he was previously the defensive coordinator. Ohio State vs. Notre Dame would feature two of the hottest teams in the sport.

          Schlabach: At this point, I'm assuming eight teams have all but clinched spots in the CFP, regardless of what happens in the conference title games: Ohio State, Indiana, Georgia, Texas Tech, Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

          That leaves essentially two more at-large spots because two are reserved for conference champions. (I'm going with Virginia and Tulane as of now.) Notre Dame, Alabama, BYU, Miami, Vanderbilt and Texas might be fighting for those spots.

          Is Notre Dame safely in the bracket? The Fighting Irish are playing awfully well as of late, but I'm not sure blowouts of struggling Syracuse and Stanford will carry much weight with the selection committee. Along with losing to the Aggies at home, the Irish fell 27-24 at Miami in their opener. Their best wins came against USC, Navy and Pittsburgh, which floundered down the stretch.

          Miami might be playing as well as Notre Dame, so will head-to-head results finally be a convincing factor for the committee? The Hurricanes fell to Louisville and SMU, and their earlier win against South Florida doesn't look as good as it once did.

          CFP semifinals, national championship game

          Thursday, Jan. 8

          CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Indiana

          Friday, Jan. 9

          CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Indiana
          Schlabach: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          Monday, Jan. 19

          CFP National Championship
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          7:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          National championship breakdown

          Bonagura: One thing to consider is how the Big Ten title game might affect seedings. Ohio State and Indiana are the consensus top two teams right now, but will that change come seeding time?

          Either way, the loser likely won't drop below No. 3, meaning they will stay on opposite sides of the bracket to allow for a rematch in the title game.

          Schlabach: I'm going to continue to roll with my top four seeds: Ohio State, Indiana, Georgia and now Texas Tech.

          Georgia didn't look great in its 16-9 victory at Georgia Tech on Saturday. Quarterback Gunner Stockton had one of his worst games of the season, and now the Bulldogs have to play their nemesis, Alabama, in the SEC championship game Saturday. Do the Tide have to win to get into the field?

          Ohio State looks like the strongest team after winning 27-9 at Michigan on Saturday. Ryan Day finally got that monkey off his back, and with Julian Sayin playing well, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate will be problems for any defense they play.

          Complete bowl-season schedule

          Saturday, Dec. 13

          Cricket Celebration Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State
          Schlabach: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

          LA Bowl
          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Arizona State vs. UNLV
          Schlabach: Washington vs. Boise State

          Tuesday, Dec. 16

          IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UConn vs. Old Dominion
          Schlabach: Jacksonville State vs. Troy

          Wednesday, Dec. 17

          StaffDNA Cure Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Florida International vs. Coastal Carolina
          Schlabach: Delaware vs. Old Dominion

          68 Ventures Bowl
          Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
          8:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Georgia Southern vs. Central Michigan
          Schlabach: Coastal Carolina vs. Central Michigan

          Friday, Dec. 19

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Arkansas State vs. Missouri State
          Schlabach: Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: South Florida vs. NC State
          Schlabach: UConn vs. Wake Forest

          Monday, Dec. 22

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Toledo vs. San Diego State
          Schlabach: Ohio vs. San Diego State

          Tuesday, Dec. 23

          Boca Raton Bowl
          Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana
          Schlabach: Florida International vs. Miami (Ohio)

          New Orleans Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Jacksonville State vs. Troy
          Schlabach: Kennesaw State vs. Southern Miss

          Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
          Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss
          Schlabach: Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Tech

          Wednesday, Dec. 24

          Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl
          Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Hawai'i vs. Washington State
          Schlabach: Hawai'i vs. California

          Friday, Dec. 26

          GameAbove Sports Bowl
          Ford Field (Detroit)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Penn State vs. Western Michigan
          Schlabach: Northwestern vs. Western Michigan

          Rate Bowl
          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Cincinnati vs. Northwestern
          Schlabach: Cincinnati vs. Penn State

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Texas State vs. Utah State
          Schlabach: Texas State vs. Kansas State

          Saturday, Dec. 27

          Go Bowling Military Bowl
          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          11 a.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Navy
          Schlabach: Louisville vs. Navy

          Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
          Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Duke vs. Minnesota
          Schlabach: Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

          Wasabi Fenway Bowl
          Fenway Park (Boston)
          2:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Clemson vs. Army
          Schlabach: NC State vs. South Florida

          Pop-Tarts Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Miami vs. Houston
          Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. Houston

          Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4:30 p.m., CW Network
          Bonagura: Ohio vs. Fresno State
          Schlabach: Toledo vs. Fresno State

          Isleta New Mexico Bowl
          University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          5:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: New Mexico vs. Miami (Ohio)
          Schlabach: New Mexico vs. Washington State

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
          7:30 p.m. ABC
          Bonagura: Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee
          Schlabach: Miami vs. Vanderbilt

          Kinder's Texas Bowl
          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          9:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Tulane
          Schlabach: TCU vs. North Texas

          Monday, Dec. 29

          JLab Birmingham Bowl
          Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Boise State vs. Memphis
          Schlabach: UTSA vs. James Madison

          Tuesday, Dec. 30

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: James Madison vs. Kennesaw State
          Schlabach: Louisiana vs. Western Kentucky

          Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl
          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Nebraska vs. Missouri
          Schlabach: Nebraska vs. LSU

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: BYU vs. USC
          Schlabach: BYU vs. USC

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          ReliaQuest Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Illinois vs. Vanderbilt
          Schlabach: Iowa vs. Tennessee

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
          Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
          2 p.m., CBS
          Bonagura: SMU vs. Washington
          Schlabach: Clemson vs. Arizona State

          Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Michigan vs. Texas
          Schlabach: Michigan vs. Texas

          SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
          Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Iowa vs. Utah
          Schlabach: Illinois vs. Utah

          Friday, Jan. 2

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kansas State vs. East Carolina
          Schlabach: UNLV vs. Army

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: TCU vs. California
          Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Memphis

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Louisville vs. LSU
          Schlabach: Duke vs. Missouri

          Holiday Bowl
          Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
          8 p.m., Fox
          Bonagura: Pittsburgh vs. Arizona
          Schlabach: SMU vs. Arizona

          Bowl TBD (former Bahamas Bowl)
          Site, date TBA
          Bonagura: UTSA vs. Delaware
          Schlabach: Utah State vs. Missouri State