The regular season is over and, except for the 18 teams playing in their conference championship games, the résumés are complete.

Rivalry Week didn't provide many surprises among the College Football Playoff contenders, while a handful of other teams reached the coveted six-win mark to achieve bowl eligibility. (Note: An additional bowl game will be added to the slate since there are 82 eligible teams.) That provides more clarity to the postseason picture than we've had previously, but there is still a lot that needs to be sorted out.

As with last season's inaugural 12-team CFP, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.

From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with the national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 36-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.

We're here for all of it.

ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out.

College Football Playoff

First-round games (at campus sites)

Friday, Dec. 19

8 p.m., ABC, ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 20

Noon, ABC, ESPN

3:30 p.m., TNT

7:30 p.m., TNT

Bonagura: No. 12 North Texas at No. 5 Texas A&M

Schlabach: No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Oregon

Bonagura: No. 11 Virginia at No. 6 Oregon

Schlabach: No. 11 Virginia at No. 6 Ole Miss

Bonagura: No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Ole Miss

Schlabach: No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Texas A&M

Bonagura: No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oklahoma

Schlabach: No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oklahoma

First-round breakdown

Bonagura: A week ago, the ACC doomsday scenario of getting left out of the College Football Playoff seemed unlikely, but now that five-loss Duke has qualified for the ACC title game, it is very much in play. Should the Blue Devils beat Virginia to win the conference, they would be part of a discussion for what amounts to two spots among conference champions outside of the Big 12, Big Ten and SEC. Presumably, one of those spots would go to the American champion, the winner of North Texas (11-1) vs. No. 24 Tulane (10-2).

After that, there are a few combinations to consider, but if James Madison (11-1) beats Troy (8-4) to win the Sun Belt, it's hard to see the committee passing on a 12-win team in favor of 8-5 Duke. The other team that could be considered is UNLV (10-2), which has a chance to avenge one of its two losses of the season at Boise State in the Mountain West title game.

Schlabach: Texas' 27-17 upset of Texas A&M on Friday night shook up my 12-team bracket from a week ago and set up plenty of intriguing storylines going into Championship Week.

I dropped the Aggies four spots after they suffered their first loss of the season. Losing to a rival on the road isn't all that bad, but it's more about Texas A&M's overall résumé. Texas was the first true CFP contender from the SEC that Texas A&M had played all season. Yes, the Aggies' 41-40 win at Notre Dame earlier this season is holding up well, but that alone is probably not enough to keep them in the top four.

Virginia is now my projected ACC champion after SMU fell 38-35 at Cal on Saturday. The Cavaliers took down rival Virginia Tech 27-7 on Saturday to finish 10-2 after going 5-7 last season. As Kyle outlined above, a win by the five-loss Blue Devils over Virginia in Saturday's ACC championship game would make things really interesting.

CFP quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 31

CFP Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 2 Indiana

Schlabach: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Texas Tech

Thursday, Jan. 1

CFP Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Noon, ESPN

Bonagura: No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 4 Texas Tech

Schlabach: No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 2 Indiana

CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

4 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 9 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Schlabach: No. 9 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Ohio State

CFP Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia

Schlabach: No. 11 Virginia vs. No. 3 Georgia

Quarterfinals breakdown

Bonagura: This take could end up being wildly off base, but every team in the top 10 seems capable of making a playoff run.

The most interesting matchup in this hypothetical quarterfinal round might be Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M, showcasing the types of rosters Texas donor money can facilitate in different parts of the state.

Indiana vs. Alabama would pit the Hoosiers against two coaches familiar with Bloomington. Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack were on the Hoosiers staff together in 2019. Oregon vs. Georgia would mean Dan Lanning going against one of his mentors (Kirby Smart) at a place he was previously the defensive coordinator. Ohio State vs. Notre Dame would feature two of the hottest teams in the sport.

Notre Dame is one of the hottest teams in the country, but the Irish's spot in the playoff isn't quite a sure thing. AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vajsquez)

Schlabach: At this point, I'm assuming eight teams have all but clinched spots in the CFP, regardless of what happens in the conference title games: Ohio State, Indiana, Georgia, Texas Tech, Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

That leaves essentially two more at-large spots because two are reserved for conference champions. (I'm going with Virginia and Tulane as of now.) Notre Dame, Alabama, BYU, Miami, Vanderbilt and Texas might be fighting for those spots.

Is Notre Dame safely in the bracket? The Fighting Irish are playing awfully well as of late, but I'm not sure blowouts of struggling Syracuse and Stanford will carry much weight with the selection committee. Along with losing to the Aggies at home, the Irish fell 27-24 at Miami in their opener. Their best wins came against USC, Navy and Pittsburgh, which floundered down the stretch.

Miami might be playing as well as Notre Dame, so will head-to-head results finally be a convincing factor for the committee? The Hurricanes fell to Louisville and SMU, and their earlier win against South Florida doesn't look as good as it once did.

CFP semifinals, national championship game

Thursday, Jan. 8

CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Schlabach: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Indiana

Friday, Jan. 9

CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Indiana

Schlabach: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Monday, Jan. 19

CFP National Championship

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

7:45 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Schlabach: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State

National championship breakdown

Bonagura: One thing to consider is how the Big Ten title game might affect seedings. Ohio State and Indiana are the consensus top two teams right now, but will that change come seeding time?

Either way, the loser likely won't drop below No. 3, meaning they will stay on opposite sides of the bracket to allow for a rematch in the title game.

Schlabach: I'm going to continue to roll with my top four seeds: Ohio State, Indiana, Georgia and now Texas Tech.

Georgia didn't look great in its 16-9 victory at Georgia Tech on Saturday. Quarterback Gunner Stockton had one of his worst games of the season, and now the Bulldogs have to play their nemesis, Alabama, in the SEC championship game Saturday. Do the Tide have to win to get into the field?

Ohio State looks like the strongest team after winning 27-9 at Michigan on Saturday. Ryan Day finally got that monkey off his back, and with Julian Sayin playing well, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate will be problems for any defense they play.

Complete bowl-season schedule

Saturday, Dec. 13

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Noon, ABC

Bonagura: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

Schlabach: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Arizona State vs. UNLV

Schlabach: Washington vs. Boise State

Tuesday, Dec. 16

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: UConn vs. Old Dominion

Schlabach: Jacksonville State vs. Troy

Wednesday, Dec. 17

StaffDNA Cure Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

5 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Florida International vs. Coastal Carolina

Schlabach: Delaware vs. Old Dominion

68 Ventures Bowl

Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

8:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Georgia Southern vs. Central Michigan

Schlabach: Coastal Carolina vs. Central Michigan

Friday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

Noon, ESPN

Bonagura: Arkansas State vs. Missouri State

Schlabach: Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: South Florida vs. NC State

Schlabach: UConn vs. Wake Forest

Monday, Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Toledo vs. San Diego State

Schlabach: Ohio vs. San Diego State

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Boca Raton Bowl

Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana

Schlabach: Florida International vs. Miami (Ohio)

New Orleans Bowl

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Jacksonville State vs. Troy

Schlabach: Kennesaw State vs. Southern Miss

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss

Schlabach: Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Tech

Wednesday, Dec. 24

Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Hawai'i vs. Washington State

Schlabach: Hawai'i vs. California

Friday, Dec. 26

GameAbove Sports Bowl

Ford Field (Detroit)

1 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Penn State vs. Western Michigan

Schlabach: Northwestern vs. Western Michigan

Rate Bowl

Chase Field (Phoenix)

4:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Cincinnati vs. Northwestern

Schlabach: Cincinnati vs. Penn State

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Texas State vs. Utah State

Schlabach: Texas State vs. Kansas State

Saturday, Dec. 27

Go Bowling Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

11 a.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Navy

Schlabach: Louisville vs. Navy

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

Noon, ABC

Bonagura: Duke vs. Minnesota

Schlabach: Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Fenway Park (Boston)

2:15 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Clemson vs. Army

Schlabach: NC State vs. South Florida

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

3:30 p.m., ABC

Bonagura: Miami vs. Houston

Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. Houston

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

4:30 p.m., CW Network

Bonagura: Ohio vs. Fresno State

Schlabach: Toledo vs. Fresno State

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

5:45 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: New Mexico vs. Miami (Ohio)

Schlabach: New Mexico vs. Washington State

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)

7:30 p.m. ABC

Bonagura: Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee

Schlabach: Miami vs. Vanderbilt

Kinder's Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium (Houston)

9:15 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Tulane

Schlabach: TCU vs. North Texas

Monday, Dec. 29

JLab Birmingham Bowl

Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Boise State vs. Memphis

Schlabach: UTSA vs. James Madison

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

2 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: James Madison vs. Kennesaw State

Schlabach: Louisiana vs. Western Kentucky

Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Nebraska vs. Missouri

Schlabach: Nebraska vs. LSU

Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome (San Antonio)

9 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: BYU vs. USC

Schlabach: BYU vs. USC

Wednesday, Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Noon, ESPN

Bonagura: Illinois vs. Vanderbilt

Schlabach: Iowa vs. Tennessee

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

2 p.m., CBS

Bonagura: SMU vs. Washington

Schlabach: Clemson vs. Arizona State

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

3 p.m., ABC

Bonagura: Michigan vs. Texas

Schlabach: Michigan vs. Texas

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Iowa vs. Utah

Schlabach: Illinois vs. Utah

Friday, Jan. 2

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

1 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Kansas State vs. East Carolina

Schlabach: UNLV vs. Army

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

4:30 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: TCU vs. California

Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Memphis

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

8 p.m., ESPN

Bonagura: Louisville vs. LSU

Schlabach: Duke vs. Missouri

Holiday Bowl

Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)

8 p.m., Fox

Bonagura: Pittsburgh vs. Arizona

Schlabach: SMU vs. Arizona

Bowl TBD (former Bahamas Bowl)

Site, date TBA

Bonagura: UTSA vs. Delaware

Schlabach: Utah State vs. Missouri State