Florida is finalizing a six-year deal to hire Tulane's Jon Sumrall as its next football coach, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Sunday.

The deal is for an average of nearly $7.5 million per year, with significant incentives tied to the College Football Playoff, sources told ESPN.

Sumrall, 43, is 42-11 in four seasons as a head coach -- two in the Sun Belt at Troy and two in the American at Tulane. He has reached the conference title game in all four seasons.

The Green Wave are 10-2 and have clinched a spot in the American Conference championship game against North Texas. Sumrall would remain with the Green Wave for next week's title game and through the College Football Playoff, if Tulane gets a berth.

He brings extensive experience in the SEC, as he played and was a graduate assistant at Kentucky and coached inside linebackers at Kentucky and linebackers at Ole Miss.

Sumrall will succeed Billy Napier, who was fired Oct. 19 and replaced by interim coach Billy Gonzales. The Gators finished with a 4-8 record this season after beating rival Florida State on Saturday.

Sumrall also received significant interest from Auburn, who hired USF's Alex Golesh on Sunday. Florida turned its attention away from Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin last week after getting the sense through irregular communication that he is interested in other options, sources told ESPN.