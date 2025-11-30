Open Extended Reactions

Coastal Carolina has fired coach Tim Beck after three seasons.

Beck went 20-18 at Coastal Carolina, which lost 59-10 on Saturday to James Madison, ending the regular season at 6-6 and on a three-game losing streak. The Chanticleers went 8-5 in Beck's first season in 2023 before backsliding to 6-7 last fall. He twice went 5-3 in Sun Belt play.

The 59-year-old Beck came to Coastal from NC State, where he served as offensive coordinator from 2020 to 2022. Beck also held coordinator roles at Texas, Ohio State and Nebraska, and had been a Texas high school coach earlier in his career.

Coastal Carolina athletic director Chance Miller did not hire Beck and took over his role last year after serving as deputy athletic director at South Carolina.

"After a comprehensive review of our entire football program and its trajectory, I've determined a change is needed moving forward," Miller said in a statement.

Defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson has been named interim coach.