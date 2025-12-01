Open Extended Reactions

Lane Kiffin was understandably the story of the Egg Bowl, but the coach's prolonged employment decision didn't really qualify as surprising for those who have followed his career.

You know who was a surprise? Trinidad Chambliss. Did anyone outside of Oxford, Mississippi, or Big Rapids, Michigan, where Chambliss starred for Division II Ferris State before transferring to Ole Miss, know the quarterback's name entering the season?

Chambliss, who replaced injured starter Austin Simmons in September and never looked back, became one of the season's most delightful surprises. He again displayed his talent and poise in the Egg Bowl, recording season highs for passing yards (359) and touchdowns (4) in Ole Miss' 38-19 win over rival Mississippi State. Chambliss finished the regular season with 3,016 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, to go along with 470 rushing yards and six scores.

There were other surprises on display over the weekend, from Oklahoma's resurgent defense under coach Brent Venables, to Ohio State experiencing no drop-off under first-year starting quarterback Julian Sayin, to BYU improving to 11-1 behind its own young quarterback Bear Bachmeier, to Indiana being even more dominant than it was under coach Curt Cignetti in 2024.

As the regular season wraps up, here's a look at the latest Power Rankings and the biggest surprises among the top 25 teams. -- Adam Rittenberg

Previous ranking: 1

Arvell Reese was merely a backup rotation player for the Buckeyes last season. This season, the edge rusher/linebacker has become a superstar. With 59 tackles and 6.5 sacks, Reese has wrecked opposing offenses. He's in line to earn All-America honors -- and suddenly is a virtual lock to go high in the first round of the next NFL draft. Ohio State boasted the No. 1 statistical defense last season on the way to winning the national championship. This season, its defense is even better -- and Reese's emergence is a major reason why. With Saturday's 27-9 win at Michigan, Ohio State has become the first team since Florida's 1975 team to give up only 16 or fewer points in each of its first 12 games, according to ESPN Research. With Reese joining fellow linebacker Sonny Styles, defensive end Caden Curry and reigning All-America safety Caleb Downs, the talented Buckeyes have a championship-caliber unit again. -- Jake Trotter

Previous ranking: 2

The most surprising thing about coach Curt Cignetti's second season at IU is how much it resembled the first, only even more dominant. Indiana went from its first 11-win season in 2024 to its first 12-win season in 2025, despite facing tougher conference competition, and recorded eight wins by 24 points or more while scoring 55 or more points six times, including Friday's 56-3 shellacking of rival Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket game. The Hoosiers rushed for 355 yards and five touchdowns against Purdue, displaying a run game that has elevated substantially. IU averaged 229.8 rushing yards during the regular season, up from 165.1 in 2024, as a deeper group of running backs and offensive linemen pummeled opponents. Though the Hoosiers elevated their run game, they maintained their stifling defense against the run, giving up only 951 yards in 12 games. -- Rittenberg

Previous ranking: 4

Gunner Stockton, for all his talents, seems almost required to be underappreciated. His rise to QB1 this offseason was considered something of a risky bet, particularly after Georgia's early exit from the playoff following Carson Beck's injury last season. Stockton is soft-spoken and reserved, and even his best games tend to be overshadowed by other performances. And yet, to look back on Georgia's 11-1 season in 2025, it's impossible to say anyone has made a bigger impact than Stockton. It hasn't always been pretty -- that's part of the experience, really -- but it's always been gritty and resilient and, at times, exhilarating. Stockton wraps the regular season with nearly 3,000 total yards, 28 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions, numbers that largely mirrored Beck's 2024 season, only with fewer costly mistakes. -- David Hale

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez has totaled 56 solo tackles so far this season. Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Previous ranking: 7

Though there was a ton of internal optimism about what Texas Tech could achieve on defense in 2025 with the arrival of coordinator Shiel Wood and 10 high-profile transfer portal additions, it has never seen anything like this in Lubbock. The 11-1 Red Raiders' 49-0 shutout of West Virginia on Saturday closed out a historic regular season for this unit. Texas Tech has the No. 3 scoring defense in FBS at 11.25 points per game, which ranks second best in Big 12 history behind the 2009 Nebraska defense powered by Ndamukong Suh. Tech gave up only 100 total points in Big 12 conference play, the fewest by a defense since 2003 when the Big 12 played eight conference games. Now it's time for a rematch with BYU and an offense it shut out for 3½ quarters on Nov. 8. -- Max Olson

Previous ranking: 5

The Ducks handled what was a tricky trip to end the season to Seattle with the proper amount of focus; they never trailed and beat rival Washington 26-14 to end their third straight season with at least 11 wins under Dan Lanning. Though it won't be defending its Big Ten title from last season, Oregon heads into the playoff with an identity on offense that isn't surprising, but the way it happened wasn't as expected. Even though the Ducks were able to snag one of the top running backs in the transfer portal -- Makhi Hughes -- they have become an elite running team without him. Hughes is redshirting the season and Oregon has not missed him -- Noah Whittington, Jayden Limar and dynamic freshmen Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison have been a force, totaling over 2,000 yards between them as well as 26 touchdowns. Quarterback Dante Moore has shown himself to be one of the top quarterbacks, but if the Ducks succeed in December and January, they will be fueled by their ground game. -- Paolo Uggetti

Previous ranking: 6

When the season started, Trinidad Chambliss was a backup quarterback from Division II Ferris State just hoping for an opportunity. That moment came in Week 3, after starter Austin Simmons sustained a foot injury and could not play. Chambliss made the most of his start and never looked back, leading the Rebels to an 11-1 season and what should be their first at-large berth in the College Football Playoff. That Chambliss has been so good in his first season at the Division I level has been the biggest surprise at Ole Miss and one of the biggest surprises in college football. Especially since he was not pegged to start, and pundits thought Ole Miss would take a step back with Jaxson Dart off to the NFL draft. Chambliss ranks fourth in the SEC with 3,016 yards passing, throwing 18 touchdown passes to only three interceptions. -- Andrea Adelson

Previous ranking: 3

The Aggies were picked to finish eighth in the preseason SEC media poll, then reeled off an 11-1 regular season in which they were in contention for the SEC championship game until a final, devastating loss to Texas, of all teams. The season qualifies as a bit of a surprise, with an explosive offense that was a vast improvement over 2024's, which ranked 50th in scoring offense. This season, Marcel Reed, along with Mario Craver and KC Concepcion, stretched the field, the team averaged 36.3 points (16th) and Reed had a breakout season, second in the SEC to Diego Pavia with 35 total touchdowns. Obviously, in a 27-17 loss to Texas to end the season, the Aggies came back to earth with Reed being held to 180 passing yards and no touchdowns and two interceptions, and adding 71 yards rushing. But the playoff looms for the Aggies, and they get another chance to rewrite an ending to a dream season. -- Dave Wilson

Previous ranking: 8

It's difficult to say there's anything surprising about a Brent Venables defense being elite. But after losing defensive stars Billy Bowman Jr. and Danny Stutsman to the NFL draft, it might have been hard to imagine the Sooners could be this good. Following Oklahoma's regular-season finale win over LSU on Saturday, the Sooners lead the SEC in total defense (273.6 YPG), run defense (81.4 YPG) and scoring defense (13.9 PPG). Only Texas Tech and Indiana are giving up less rushing yards per game, and Oklahoma's smothering pass rush sits level alongside Texas A&M for the national sacks lead (41). With Venables calling plays again, the Sooners' defense has been good enough to mask a broadly mediocre offense this fall, carrying Oklahoma almost certainly to its first playoff appearance since 2019. -- Eli Lederman

Previous ranking: 10

Two games into the season, Notre Dame's playoff hopes seemed dead and buried. The idea that an 0-2 team would run the table to claw its way back into the playoff picture didn't really seem worth considering. So, from that standpoint, the Irish's current position -- at 10-2 with a good chance of being selected for the playoff -- is surprising. But anyone who has watched Notre Dame play over the past several weeks understands this is a team not only worthy of selection, but capable of making a deep playoff run. -- Kyle Bonagura

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson recorded 122 passing yards and three touchdowns in a win against Auburn. Jason Homan/Icon Sportswire

Previous ranking: 9

The storyline we have written about the most this season has been the most surprising: The Crimson Tide have not been as dominant as expected on the offensive line, and their run game has struggled for any consistency. Alabama was projected to have one of the better lines in the country, particularly with the return of Kadyn Proctor. But even he struggled early to maintain his weight and had his own moments when he was not as dominant as he could have been. But the fact Alabama still has a chance to win the SEC, with one of the worst rushing offenses in the country, certainly comes as a surprise. Alabama ranks No. 108 in the country in rushing, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry. Jam Miller has either been hurt or played through an injury for most of the season and left the game against Auburn because of a lower leg injury. His status is up in the air for the SEC title game. He leads the team with 493 yards rushing -- on pace for the fewest yards by the team's leading rusher since 1990. -- Adelson

Previous ranking: 11

At 11-1, there seems to be a consensus that if BYU loses to Texas Tech in the Big 12 title game, it won't make the playoff -- and that does seem to be the most likely scenario. But perhaps the Cougars deserve more consideration. If Steve Sarkisian can claim Texas being left out would be "a travesty," what does that mean for an 11-win team that has lost to only one team -- one that is capable of winning the whole thing? -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 12

Freshman receiver Malachi Toney, the player nicknamed "Baby Jesus" because he has been called is a savior on the football field, emerged as the most dynamic player in the Miami offense and arguably in the entire country this season as an 18-year-old. Miami had questions about its receiver group headed into the season after losing its top four players from a year ago. Toney stepped into the void and made his presence felt immediate against Notre Dame, then kept going with one game more impressive than the next. Toney ended the regular season leading the team with 84 catches for 970 yards and seven touchdowns, while also throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another. He had two games with 12 or more receptions this season. All other true freshmen in FBS have combined for one such game. -- Adelson

Previous ranking: 14

Though the Commodores returned Diego Pavia at quarterback, there were not many believers headed into the season. Vanderbilt was picked to finish 13th in the SEC preseason media poll. But the surprise of the season is the team itself. Pavia reached an even higher level, leading Vanderbilt to its first 10-win season in program history and potentially securing a spot for the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York next week. Vanderbilt also won a school-record six SEC games, beat Tennessee for the first time since 2018 and also took down LSU and Missouri. Pavia ranks second in the SEC with 3,192 yards passing -- a single-season school record -- and also ran for 826 yards and nine touchdowns on the season. He now ranks fourth on the school career list for total yards. -- Adelson

Previous ranking: 16

There was lots of optimism around the Longhorns this season as a first-time preseason No. 1. Still, upon inspection, the offense was going to be a bit of a mystery, with Arch Manning, a first-time starter, and wholesale changes at offensive line and wide receiver. What wasn't expected was the midseason swoon on defense. True, the Horns lost Jahdae Barron and Andrew Mukuba in the secondary, but Michael Taaffe, an All-American returned as well as several talented corners. Texas was able to right the ship in time to pull off a big win over No. 3 Texas A&M in Austin, grabbing two fourth-quarter interceptions after pressuring Marcel Reed all night in a 27-17 win. But looking back at the season, the 97th-ranked passing defense's struggles against DJ Lagway, who had his best game of 2025 for 3-9 Florida in an upset of Texas, could prove to be the breaking point in Texas' playoff hopes. -- Wilson

Previous ranking: 13

After the initial playoff rankings were released, it seemed possible that if enough results went in Utah's favor, the Utes could back their way into the playoff, but it didn't play out that way. The margin between Utah and the playoff was slim. Consider this: In the Utes' only two losses of the season, they led in the fourth quarter (against BYU) and trailed by three in the fourth quarter (Texas Tech). Still, even if the Utes lose their bowl game, they are almost guaranteed to finish as a top-20 team, which would be the fourth time in the past eight years. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 17

The Cavaliers went from one of the worst rush offenses in the ACC to one of the best this season thanks to one of the best transfers they signed: running back J'Mari Taylor from NC Central. Taylor walked on at NC Central in 2020 just hoping for a chance, and when he transferred to Virginia this past offseason, the hope was that he would help the Cavaliers run the ball more consistently. He did that and more, finishing with 997 yards rushing in the regular season to lead the ACC. He is the first Virginia running back to lead the conference in rushing since Antwoine Womack 25 years ago. Thanks to Taylor's dominance on the ground, Virginia was able to have more balance with its offense, and that allowed the Cavaliers to make it the ACC championship game -- one win away from making their first CFP appearance. -- Adelson

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon has totaled 1,156 receiving yards so far this season. AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Previous ranking: 19

Lincoln Riley's team has started slowly in every big game it has played this season. In the case of losses to Illinois, Notre Dame and Oregon, the Trojans were not able to overcome that flaw. But in every other game this season, including in Saturday's season finale against UCLA in which they trailed 10-7 at half, they have been able to find another gear in the second half to win. The Trojans showed progress this season compared to a 7-5 record in 2024, primarily because they became a very good second-half team -- not the case last season -- and were able to win most of their close games. Now, at 9-3, is that enough to satisfy the caliber of program USC portends to be? Until Riley gets the Trojans to the College Football Playoff, the answer is probably no. -- Uggetti

Previous ranking: 15

Saturday was not a banner day for freshman receiver Andrew Marsh, who finished without a catch in a 27-9 loss to Ohio State. Still, a month deep into the season, Marsh emerged from the fringes of the receiver rotation to become quarterback Bryce Underwood's go-to target. Marsh ended the regular season leading the Wolverines with 42 receptions for 641 yards and three touchdowns, despite sitting on only one catch until Oct. 4. Saturday was a massive disappointment for the Michigan offense. But the Wolverines have a lot to build on moving forward with Underwood and Marsh leading the passing attack. -- Trotter

Previous ranking: NR

Brent Brennan and his staff pulled off one of the best turnarounds in college football in Year 2, rebounding from a bitterly disappointing 4-8 debut with a 9-3 run in 2025 that should conclude with a top-25 finish. Two of those losses also were pretty close -- a double-overtime defeat to BYU and a loss at Houston on a last-second field goal. The Wildcats responded with a five-game win streak and closed out Big 12 play with a 23-7 victory over rival Arizona State. This staff did a tremendous job of flipping its fortunes this offseason by pairing 27 incoming transfers with quarterback Noah Fifita and a strong core of team leaders who chose to stay through tough times and help Brennan get things fixed. -- Olson

Previous ranking: 20

The Mean Green are one of the best stories of the 2025 season, with a quarterback (Drew Mestemaker) who didn't even start in high school, throwing for 3,825 yards and 29 touchdowns to four interceptions, leading the nation's top offense in yards per game (516.2), yards per play (7.5) and points per game (46.4). The 11 wins are a school record, with still a conference championship to go and a chance to earn the unthinkable following 5-7 and 6-7 seasons in coach Eric Morris' first two years: a spot in the College Football Playoff field. But all of that success comes at a price. Morris has already accepted the Oklahoma State coaching job, though he will finish out the season, and Mestemaker could be right behind him. But the Mean Green has had a season for the ages in Denton. -- Wilson

Previous ranking: 21

Despite losing Darian Mensah to Duke in the offseason, not signing eventual replacement Jake Retzlaff until the summer and what has turned out to be a pretty lackluster run game on average, Tulane's offense has remained excellent in 2025. The Green Wave sleepwalked through Saturday's 27-0 win over Charlotte, but Retzlaff still threw for 291 yards, bringing him to 2,717 for the season in addition to 615 non-sack rushing yards. His go-to receiver has changed at times this season, but Anthony Brown-Stephens led the way with nine catches and 98 yards Saturday. The Green Wave defense has been shaky, especially against the pass -- and that could be a problem against North Texas in the American championship game -- but Retzlaff & Co. can keep up in a track meet. -- Bill Connelly

Previous ranking: 24

The Dukes are now one win away from potentially advancing to the College Football Playoff. Coach Bob Chesney's squad closed out an 11-1 regular season and an 8-0 run through conference play with a 59-10 blowout of Coastal Carolina. This team has built on a nine-win season in 2024 with one of the most dominant runs through conference play the Sun Belt has ever seen. James Madison's average margin of victory in Sun Belt play has been 27.4 points. It will host Troy (8-4) in the Sun Belt championship game and hope one more strong showing earns some respect from the CFP committee. Another outcome that can absolutely help JMU's chances: Duke upsetting Virginia in the ACC title game would create a real possibility of two G5 teams earning bids in the 12-team CFP. -- Olson

Previous ranking: 25

After last season's eight-overtime loss to Georgia, there was a sense that something significant had changed for Georgia Tech. No, the Yellow Jackets weren't going to spend like Texas Tech in the offseason, but that game served notice that, with enough commitment, there was every reason to believe this program could compete with the big boys. For most of 2025, that's exactly what happened -- even in another nail-biter with the Bulldogs on Friday. Georgia Tech was good. Just not good enough. A late-season swoon that included losses to NC State, Pitt and, again, Georgia, ultimately nixed the year's highest hopes, but a 10-win campaign is still within reach, which, while not exactly surprising, still would constitute a high-water mark for the program in more than a decade. Haynes King's brilliance, the emergence of stars such as Malachi Hosley, and the grunt work done by Jordan van den Berg, Keylan Rutledge and so many other players who crafted their games in head coach Brent Key's image has made for a surprisingly fun season, even if it ultimately fell short of the highest of aspirations. -- Hale

Previous ranking: 18

For better or worse, this was an old Josh Heupel team. After making a playoff run with a great defense and frustrating offense, Heupel's Vols have flipped back to being all offense, little defense. It has given up over 30 points seven times, including Saturday's demoralizing 45-24 loss to Vanderbilt, its first defeat to the Commodores in seven years. Still, despite losing starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava to the transfer portal in the spring, the offense improved dramatically, and with just one extra stop against Georgia and Oklahoma, the Vols have remained in the playoff hunt the entire season. A very mixed bag in 2025. -- Connelly

Previous ranking: NR

Perhaps it should be no surprise that Iowa's offense improved again in 2025 after offensive coordinator Tim Lester lifted the Hawkeyes from No. 132 to No. 72 in scoring offense a season ago. But considering the offenses Iowa fans were subjected to in 2022 and 2023, any and every improvement must be celebrated. The Hawkeyes close the regular season with the nation's 60th-ranked scoring offense -- up to 28.9 points from 27.7 a year ago -- marking the program's best finish in the category since 2020. The addition of transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski provided Iowa with a fresh red zone rushing presence and made the Hawkeyes' passing attack ever so slightly more explosive. Lester also deserves credit for maintaining one of the Big Ten's top rushing attacks despite losing 2024 rushing leader Kaleb Johnson. Simply back in the middle of the pack offensively within the conference, Kirk Ferentz and Iowa proved just how competitive it can be in 2025 on its way to eight-plus wins for the 10th time since 2015. -- Lederman