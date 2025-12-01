New Mexico has agreed to a new five-year contract for football coach Jason Eck, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

In his first regular season as head coach, Eck took the Lobos to a 9-3 record -- the program's best mark since 1982 and only the fourth time they have won nine games since 1997.

Eck's new deal includes an increase in average salary to $1.75 million from $1.25 million. He's now under contract through the 2030 season.

The school confirmed the report on social media.

A former Wisconsin offensive lineman, Eck spent three seasons at Idaho as head coach where he went 26-13 before being hired by the Lobos last December.

New Mexico's 9-win season and 6-2 record in the Mountain West earned them a tie for first place in the conference. But the conference's tiebreaker (based on a composite average of nationally recognized metrics: Connelly SP+, ESPN SOR, KPI and SportSource rankings) determined that Boise State and UNLV would face each other in the title game.

If Eck can lead the Lobos to a bowl win, however, it will be the first 10-win season the program has had in 43 years.