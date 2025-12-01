Open Extended Reactions

Alabama's star-studded 2026 defensive recruiting class suffered a late-cycle blow on Sunday when four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson, ESPN's No. 65 overall prospect, announced his decommitment from the Crimson Tide days before the start of the early signing period.

Gibson, who spent nearly a full year committed to Alabama, was the longest-tenured member of the program's incoming class. The 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back from Gadsden, Alabama, is ESPN's No. 8 cornerback and was previously the Crimson Tide's No. seventh-ranked commit in 2026.

Gibson's decommitment from Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer's second recruiting class arrives as a stunner little more than 72 hours before the three-day signing period opens on Wednesday.

He initially committed to the Crimson Tide on Dec. 25, 2024, and Gibson has limited his campus visits exclusively to Alabama since he formally shut down his recruiting process in June. Gibson has consistently expressed his intention to sign with the Crimson Tide and join the program in 2026 throughout the fall, as recently as Nov. 19, in an interview with 247Sports.

Gibson was one of six top 100 defenders committed to a deep Alabama defensive class set to sign with the Crimson Tide this coming week. That group includes a pair of coveted defensive back prospects in five-star safety Jireh Edwards (No. 16) and No. 3 overall cornerback Jorden Edmonds (No. 33). Past them, three-star safety Rihyael Kelley remains as Alabama's only other defensive back pledge in 2026 upon Gibson's exit.

Auburn, Ole Miss and Tennessee were among the non-Alabama programs prominently involved in Gibson's recruitment this year. Sources told ESPN at the time that Tennessee, which hosted Gibson for an official visit in the spring, made the most significant impression within that group.

The Crimson Tide enter the week with the No. 8 overall recruiting class in ESPN's latest class rankings for the cycle. Following the close of the early signing period on Friday, No. 10 Alabama (10-2) is set to face No. 4 Georgia in the SEC Championship game Saturday (4 PM EST, ABC).