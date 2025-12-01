Open Extended Reactions

NC State and Virginia will make history on Aug. 29, 2026, when they face each other in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the first college football game played in South America.

Dubbed "College Football Brasil," the game will be played at Nilton Santos Stadium (also known as Engenhão) and televised by ESPN with additional streaming possibilities still being discussed.

"We're excited about the opportunity to play a game in a beautiful, world-renowned city like Rio de Janeiro and to bring American football to another continent," NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement. "It's definitely a unique situation to play a road game versus Virginia in Brazil, but it should be an unforgettable experience."

The name "College Football Brasil," intentionally uses the Portuguese spelling of "Brasil" to reflect "the spirit of cultural connection at the core of this event," according to a news release.

"To have NC State and Virginia open our conference schedule on an international stage in Rio de Janeiro speaks to the vision, innovation, and collaboration of our league," ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in the statement. "This is an extraordinary moment for the ACC and for college football.

"We appreciate College Football Brasil for this incredible opportunity to celebrate our student-athletes and highlight the global appeal of the ACC, our schools, and the sport of football. We're proud of both institutions for leading the way in this historic event and our partners at ESPN, who will broadcast this premier event."

Rio de Janeiro has hosted the FIFA World Cup, the Olympic Games and the Copa America. The NFL has held games in São Paulo and recently signed a multiyear agreement to bring at least three more to Brazil over five years, starting with a game in Rio de Janeiro in 2026. The city was selected for its international prestige, stadium quality and ability to host large-scale events safely and efficiently.

The game is organized by Athlete Advantage in partnership with Brazil Sports Business and has the full support of the government partners in Rio. It will be played in the home of Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas of the Brazilian Serie A. The 44,661-seat stadium has also hosted numerous world-class events, including the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Virginia will be the designated home team, and it will count toward the ACC conference standings.

"This is a great opportunity for the University of Virginia and our football program," Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in a statement. "UVA is already recognized globally, and this event allows us to expand our international presence, both as a leading academic institution and as a premier athletics program. We're honored to participate in such a historic event and thrilled that Brazil will be our host."