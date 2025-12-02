2025 'College GameDay' SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia

Open Extended Reactions

Week 15 location

The 39th season of "College GameDay" has kicked off its 32nd year of road shows. "College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is headed to Atlanta on Saturday for the SEC Championship game between Georgia and Alabama. Rece Davis hosts the three-hour show, and will be joined by analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban at the desk, along with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst "Stanford Steve" Coughlin. "GameDay" legend Lee Corso retired after the Aug. 30 broadcast.

How to watch

This week College GameDay will be available once again to all fans on the ESPN App with no subscription or authentication needed. Fans can also watch all three hours on X @PatMcAfeeShow. Stream 'College GameDay'

Where to go

"College GameDay" will take place from 9 a.m. to noon ET. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for Alabama vs. Georgia.

Alabama vs. Georgia: Facts and stats

Alabama and Georgia will face off in their fourth SEC title game since 2018.

Georgia lost to Alabama 27-24 in their last title meeting.

Alabama has won 11 out of its 15 championship appearances.

The last time Alabama and Georgia were on 'College GameDay'

Alabama last appeared on "College GameDay" in October, beating Vanderbilt 30-14. Saturday will be Georgia's 43rd time being featured on the program and the third time this season.

Keep 'College GameDay' going

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across social and streaming platforms.

