Rapper Toosii is somewhere right now singing his favorite song after making one of the biggest decisions of his life.

On Monday, the Syracuse-born rapper announced on social media his commitment to play college football at Syracuse.

"When Coach Fran [Brown Jr.] called, I knew it was a sign from God," Toosii, 25, wrote on social media.

COMMITTED 🙏🏽 For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality. God's will is the way and no one can stop it not even the devil. I wanna thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for even giving me the strength to chase what I believed when so many people told me I couldn't. Thank... pic.twitter.com/WUNyvFV4KV — Toosii (@toosii2x) December 1, 2025

Toosii, whose real name is Nau'Jour Grainger, announced on social media back in August that he'd be "chasing history" to become the first multi-platinum recording artist to return to school to play Division I football.

"Next year, I'm gonna be on somebody's team mark my words!" the rapper wrote.

Grainger, who boasts over 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.4 million on X, has consistently posted videos of his journey, which includes him training at N.C. State's indoor football facilities since early August.

The "Favorite Song" rapper took visits to Maryland, USC and Duke in November. He earned his first offer from Brennan Marion and FCS Sacramento State in September, all while still releasing new music -- three singles "777," "Call Me" and "Please Don't Go" featuring NBA Youngboy.

Grainger, who was in the class of 2018, played football at Rolesville High School where he was a wide receiver.

Toosii's double-platinum "Favorite Song" was nominated for a MTV Video Music Award for Best R&B in 2023.

Syracuse finished its 2025 season 3-9 under Brown. The Orange fell to Boston College in Week 14 34-12.