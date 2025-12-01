Open Extended Reactions

Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, his agent Allante Gardner of VaynerSports told ESPN on Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound sophomore is expected to be one of the most coveted wide receivers available when the transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2.

Marsh, a former ESPN 300 recruit from Detroit, caught 100 passes for 1,311 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over his two seasons with the Spartans, leading the team in receiving in both seasons.

The wideout is moving on from Michigan State after the school fired coach Jonathan Smith on Sunday. Smith went 4-15 with a 1-14 record against Big Ten opponents during his two seasons in East Lansing.

Former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald has agreed to become the next head coach at Michigan State, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, and signed a five-year deal on Monday.

Marsh, the No. 167 overall recruit in the 2024 class, broke Michigan State true freshman records for catches (41) and receiving yards (649) last season with a 194-yard performance against Maryland in his first career Big Ten game.

Michigan State running back Makhi Frazier announced his intentions to transfer on Sunday. Frazier led the team with 520 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season.

The NCAA transfer portal moved from December to January for the 2025-26 school year. FBS and FCS players can officially enter their names in the transfer portal during a 15-day window between Jan. 2-16. Players competing in the College Football Playoff national championship will also be permitted to enter the portal between Jan. 20-24 after their season ends.