Miami continues to find itself on the outside looking in for a spot in the College Football Playoff despite a 10-2 record powered by a defense that ranks among the best in the country in stop rate.

What is stop rate? It's a basic measurement of success: the percentage of a defense's drives that end in punts, turnovers or a turnover on downs. Defensive coordinators have the same goal regardless of their scheme, opponent or conference: prevent points and get off the field. Stop rate is a simple metric but can offer a good reflection of a defense's effectiveness on a per-drive basis in today's faster-tempo game.

Stop rate is not an advanced stat and is no substitute for Bill Connelly's SP+, FPI or other more comprehensive metrics. It's merely a different method for evaluating success on defense against FBS opponents. Here's the current leaderboard at the conclusion of the regular season:

Stop rate standings With the regular season over, here's Max Olson's defensive metric on how good a team is at stopping an opponent from scoring on each drive. Team Games Stop Rate Pts/Drive 1. Texas Tech 11 84.8% 0.87 2. San Diego State 11 81% 1.07 3. Toledo 11 80.9% 1.11 4. Ohio State 11 80.4% 0.91 5. Indiana 11 78.7% 1.00 6. Miami 11 75.8% 1.36 7. Oklahoma 11 75.4% 1.19 8. Oregon 11 75.2% 1.41 9. Old Dominion 11 75% 1.55 10. James Madison 11 74.6% 1.34 11. LSU 11 73.8% 1.55 12. Fresno State 11 73.3% 1.56 13. Virginia 11 71.9% 1.64 14. Iowa 11 71.8% 1.42 15. Utah 11 71.2% 1.72 16. Texas 12 71.1% 1.65 17. Louisville 11 71% 1.63 18. Notre Dame 12 70.9% 1.53 19. Arizona 11 69.8% 1.68 20. Washington State 11 69.7% 1.82 21. Georgia 11 69.4% 1.75 22. Wyoming 11 69.4% 1.80 23. SMU 11 69.3% 1.70 24. Alabama 11 68.8% 1.69 25. East Carolina 11 68.5% 1.75 26. Western Michigan 11 68.4% 1.78 27. Buffalo 11 68.1% 1.86 28. Missouri 11 68.1% 1.79 29. Michigan 12 67.5% 1.78 30. Memphis 11 67.2% 2.06 31. Texas A&M 11 67.2% 1.84 32. Clemson 11 66.9% 1.79 33. Pittsburgh 11 66.9% 2.08 34. BYU 11 66.4% 1.84 35. Boise State 11 66.1% 2.02 36. Iowa State 11 66.1% 1.93 37. South Florida 11 65.9% 1.97 38. Wake Forest 11 65.9% 1.83 39. Miami (OH) 11 65.8% 2.08 40. Ohio 11 65.8% 1.97 41. Arizona State 11 65.6% 2.01 42. Houston 11 65.4% 1.91 42. Louisiana Tech 11 65.4% 1.97 44. New Mexico 11 65.3% 1.98 45. Southern Miss 11 65.2% 2.24 46. South Carolina 11 65% 1.86 47. TCU 11 65% 2.03 48. Auburn 11 64.7% 1.87 49. Kennesaw State 11 64.7% 2.17 50. Ole Miss 11 64.5% 1.99 51. USC 12 64.4% 2.17 52. Tulane 12 64.4% 2.07 53. Hawaii 11 64.2% 2.03 54. Wisconsin 12 64% 2.07 55. Central Michigan 11 63.6% 2.17 56. Bowling Green 11 63.5% 2.07 57. New Mexico State 11 63% 2.27 58. Troy 11 62.8% 2.07 59. Washington 11 62.6% 2.08 59. Northwestern 11 62.6% 2.28 61. Florida International 11 62.6% 2.23 62. Maryland 11 62.5% 2.24 63. Kansas State 11 62.4% 2.15 64. Jacksonville State 11 62.3% 2.34 65. Western Kentucky 11 62.1% 1.87 66. North Texas 11 62.1% 2.28 67. Florida State 11 62.1% 2.25 68. Arkansas State 11 61.4% 2.30 69. California 11 61.3% 2.26 70. Penn State 11 61.1% 2.22 71. Akron 11 60.9% 2.29 72. UNLV 11 60.7% 2.34 73. UConn 11 60.6% 2.34 74. Northern Illinois 11 60.5% 2.27 75. UTSA 11 60.5% 2.31 76. UCF 11 60.3% 2.17 76. Florida 11 60.3% 2.31 76. Kentucky 11 60.3% 2.35 79. Missouri State 11 60.3% 2.45 80. Nebraska 11 60% 2.38 80. North Carolina 11 60% 2.43 82. Ball State 11 59.2% 2.58 83. Minnesota 11 58.9% 2.38 84. Michigan State 11 58.9% 2.54 85. Army 10 58.6% 2.41 86. UTEP 11 58.5% 2.26 87. Mississippi State 11 58.5% 2.42 88. Vanderbilt 11 58.4% 2.30 89. Utah State 11 58.4% 2.36 90. Tennessee 11 58.3% 2.46 91. Georgia Tech 11 58.3% 2.44 92. Illinois 11 58.2% 2.45 93. Middle Tennessee 11 58% 2.57 94. Nevada 11 58% 2.39 95. Oregon State 11 57.5% 2.46 96. Liberty 11 57.4% 2.55 97. Marshall 11 57.1% 2.54 98. App State 11 57% 2.52 98. Tulsa 11 57% 2.60 100. Kansas 11 56.5% 2.59 101. Louisiana 11 56.5% 2.58 102. Eastern Michigan 11 55.9% 2.71 103. Stanford 12 55.6% 2.47 103. West Virginia 11 55.6% 2.67 105. Colorado 12 55.3% 2.57 106. South Alabama 11 55.1% 2.80 107. Cincinnati 11 54.1% 2.67 108. San Jose State 11 54% 2.63 109. Texas State 11 53.9% 2.84 110. Coastal Carolina 11 53.9% 2.69 111. Kent State 11 53.8% 2.81 112. Rice 11 53.7% 2.82 113. Charlotte 11 53.4% 2.89 114. Delaware 11 53.1% 2.75 115. Colorado State 11 52.9% 2.97 116. Temple 11 52.9% 2.88 117. Duke 11 52.6% 2.84 118. Syracuse 11 52.4% 2.85 119. Navy 10 52% 2.89 120. Baylor 11 51.6% 2.94 121. NC State 11 51.3% 2.69 122. Oklahoma State 11 51.2% 2.91 123. UL Monroe 11 50.8% 2.87 124. Sam Houston 12 49.3% 3.00 125. Georgia Southern 11 49.2% 3.11 126. Virginia Tech 11 48.7% 3.03 127. Purdue 11 48.2% 3.08 128. Florida Atlantic 11 48.1% 3.20 129. Boston College 11 48% 3.06 130. UCLA 12 47.7% 3.34 131. Rutgers 11 46.7% 3.35 132. UMass 11 46.7% 3.46 133. Arkansas 11 44.8% 3.18 134. Georgia State 11 44.8% 3.35 135. UAB 11 42.3% 3.63 136. Air Force 11 42.3% 3.38

The Hurricanes moved up to No. 6 in stop rate at 75.8% in the final regular-season stop rate standings following a 38-7 rout of No. 22 Pitt on Saturday. They held Pitt star freshman Mason Heintschel to 199 passing yards, forced punts on six of 10 drives and improved to 4-0 against ranked opponents on the year.

But will that be enough to stay in the hunt for an at-large bid in the eyes of the CFP committee? The Hurricanes will not play for the ACC title and are squarely on the bubble.

Miami handled its business on defense in November following its overtime loss at SMU, allowing 10.25 points per game over its last four with a stop rate of 83.3%, and is one of five teams along with Ohio State, Indiana, Texas Tech and Washington that hasn't given up 28 or more points in any game this season.

First-year Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman and his staff rebuilt their secondary with portal additions this offseason and paired it with one of the top pass rushing duos in the country in Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. They put together a unit that ranks top 10 in run defense and yards per play, 11th in passing yards per dropback and has put up 34 sacks and 20 takeaways.

"That defense has put together as good of a résumé as anybody in the country," Miami coach Mario Cristobal said after the Pitt win.

A few more updates to note regarding these updated stop rate standings:

Washington State moved up to No. 20 in the stop rate standings after clinching bowl eligibility with a 32-8 win over Oregon State. Considering what this coaching staff was up against with their Year 1 rebuild, that's pretty darn impressive. Defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit came with coach Jimmy Rogers from South Dakota State and took over a unit that returned zero full-time starters after losing seven to the transfer portal and the rest to graduation. After North Texas and Washington scored 59 points against Washington State in back-to-back weeks, the Cougars held the rest of their opponents to 12.6 points per game on average with a stop rate of 80.5%.

Arizona (No. 19) and East Carolina (No. 25) joined Washington State in moving into the top 25 of the final regular season standings while Buffalo, Michigan and Pittsburgh dropped out this week. The Wildcats achieved a remarkable turnaround under DC Danny Gonzalez after finishing 108th in stop rate a year ago, and props to first-year ECU DC Josh Aldridge for helping coach Blake Harrell upgrade the Pirates' defense during another 8-4 campaign.

Nebraska fired first-year defensive coordinator John Butler on Monday after a rough finish with losses in four of the last six games. The Huskers had a top-25 stop rate defense under Tony White in 2024 but slid to 80th this season at 60%.

Only five FBS programs managed to win six or more games with bottom-25 stop rate defenses: Delaware (114th), Duke (117th), Navy (119th), NC State (121st) and Georgia Southern (125th). And yet, the 7-5 Blue Devils are about to play in the ACC championship game with a chance to reach the playoff.

Air Force narrowly edged out UAB to finish last in this season's stop rate standings. This was an incredibly close call with the Blazers finishing with a stop rate of 42.34% and the Falcons finishing at 42.31% after both 4-8 teams were victorious in their regular season finale. UAB's defense played seven more drives against FBS opponents on the year and got three more stops. UMass went 0-12 but achieved a stop rate of 46.7%, good for 132nd in FBS.

Note: All data is courtesy of ESPN Research. Games against FCS opponents and end-of-half drives in which the opponent took a knee or ran out the clock were filtered out.