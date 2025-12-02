Open Extended Reactions

Kentucky is targeting Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein for the program's open head coaching job and the sides are working toward a deal, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Monday.

Stein, 36, is a Kentucky native who has emerged as one of the country's top offensive coordinators and play-callers after working with several notable quarterbacks at Oregon.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning hired Stein away from UTSA in 2022 and he's helped Oregon to a top 10 scoring offense in two of his three years there.

Stein played quarterback at Louisville from 2009-2012, appearing in 25 career games. However, Stein's parents both went to Kentucky and he grew up attending Wildcats games.

Kentucky fired longtime coach Mark Stoops after 13 seasons. The Wildcats finished with a 5-7 record this season after going 4-8 in 2024.