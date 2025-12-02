Open Extended Reactions

Ohio Bobcats coach Brian Smith has been put on leave for undisclosed reasons, and defensive coordinator Jon Hauser has taken over on an interim basis.

In a statement, the team said Smith would be "on leave for an undetermined period of time," beginning Monday. Ohio did not specify the reason for Smith's leave, although the situation could take at least several weeks to resolve.

Smith, 45, completed his first regular season as Bobcats head coach at 8-4, after being promoted from offensive coordinator in 2024 to replace Tim Albin, who left to take the head coaching job at Charlotte. He joined the Ohio staff before the 2022 season and became offensive coordinator in 2024.

Hauser also joined Ohio's staff in 2022 and became defensive coordinator in 2024. The team finished the regular season Friday with a win against Buffalo, and will learn its bowl destination Sunday.