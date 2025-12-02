Open Extended Reactions

BYU football coach Kalani Sitake is the focus of Penn State's head-coaching search, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel, confirming a report by On3.

The sides have met and there is mutual interest, but no deal has been signed and there are still steps that need to happen before one comes together.

The sides have had discussions about staffing and other details of what Sitake's tenure in State College would look like.

Sitake, 50, has stressed this week his focus is on Saturday's Big 12 championship game against Texas Tech.

BYU, No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, is 11-1, its lone loss coming against the Red Raiders.

Sitake, a former BYU football player, has coached the Cougars since 2016. Prior to that he served as defensive coordinator at Utah and Oregon State.

He is 83-44 in his head-coaching career, all at BYU.

Penn State is seeking a replacement for James Franklin, who was fired amid a 3-3 start to his 12th season that included losses to UCLA and Northwestern. Franklin has since been hired to coach Virginia Tech.