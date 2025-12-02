Open Extended Reactions

Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, ESPN's No. 1 pocket passer prospect, has flipped his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt, he announced Tuesday night, sealing a seismic move atop the 2026 class less than 24 hours before the start of the early signing period.

Curtis, a senior at Nashville (Tennessee) Christian School, is the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2026 ESPN 300. Multiple sources told ESPN earlier on Tuesday that Curtis' intention was to commit to the hometown Commodores during this week's early signing period before closing his high school career at the Division II-A state championship Thursday night.

Curtis initially shot down reports that he'd made a final decision Tuesday afternoon. According to sources close to his recruitment, he finalized the move Tuesday night and announced his pledge to Vanderbilt following phone calls with each coaching staff. He'll sign with the Commodores on Wednesday morning as the highest-ranked signee in program history.

"Being here in Nashville and seeing what Vandy has been doing this season has been amazing and over the past few weeks, I felt more and more that I wanna be a part of that, to be close to home, to play in front of family and friends and to be what I love to be, an underdog," Curtis wrote in a statement posted to social media. "I am excited to be a [Commodore] and excited to be part of building something here at home with Coach [Clark] Lea."

Committed to Georgia first in March 2024, then again on May 5 earlier this year, Curtis' flip ends a winding recruitment for ESPN's No. 2 overall quarterback and a major late-cycle shakeup in the 2026 class. Per ESPN sources, Vanderbilt escalated its pursuit of Curtis in October, selling the 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback on the chance to stay home and the lure of early playing time as a potential Day 1 successor to Heisman Trophy contender Diego Pavia.

That push continued into November after the Commodores hosted Curtis during the program's 17-10 win over Missouri on Oct. 25. While Curtis affirmed his commitment to Georgia's coaching staff multiple times over the past month, per ESPN sources, conversations between Curtis' camp and Vanderbilt continued into the final weeks of his senior season.

Per sources close to Curtis' recruitment, Commodores coach Clark Lea's potential candidacy for multiple job openings across the country remained a sticking point among Curtis' camp in recent weeks. After Lea agreed to a reported six-year contract extension on Nov. 28, sources told ESPN that Vanderbilt's efforts with Curtis intensified further, culminating in his flip on Tuesday.

Curtis' pledge marks the latest victory for the Commodores amid a historic season in which Vanderbilt achieved its highest AP top 25 ranking since 1937 earlier this fall. He now stands as the cornerstone member of the program's 19-man recruiting class in 2026, which ranked 50th in ESPN's latest class rankings for the cycle prior to his commitment.

Curtis' signature will hand Vanderbilt its first ESPN 300 addition since cornerback Martel Hight (No. 274 overall) in the 2023 class. The program's first-ever five-star signee, he'll soon replace wide receiver Jordan Cunningham (No. 107 in the 2013 ESPN 300) as the Commodores' highest-ranked recruit in school history. Curtis will also represent Vanderbilt's first top 10 quarterback signee since Kyle Shurmer arrived as ESPN's No. 7 pocket passer in the 2015 class.

Curtis rose to status as one of the nation's top pocket passers as a four-year starter at Nashville Christian. He threw for 7,637 yards and 92 touchdowns across his first three varsity seasons and led Nashville Christian to a Division II-A state championship as a junior in 2024. Curtis initially committed to Georgia in March 2024 before reopening his process late last fall. He rejoined the Bulldogs' incoming class earlier this year on May 5, picking Georgia over Oregon in a tight, two-school recruiting battle, and Curtis remained the program's top-ranked 2026 pledge until Tuesday, maintaining frequent contact with the school's coaching staff this fall.

His decommitment leaves Georgia without a quarterback commitment in the nation's second-ranked recruiting class. First-year Bulldogs starter Gunner Stockton holds another season of eligibility beyond 2025. Behind him, Georgia's current quarterback depth includes redshirt freshman Ryan Puglisi and Class of 2025 signees Ryan Montgomery and Hezekiah Millender. It is not immediately clear whether the Bulldogs will pursue another quarterback in the 2026 class.

Wednesday marks the start of the three-day early signing period for the 2026 class. The recruiting cycle will officially close with National Signing Day on Feb. 4.