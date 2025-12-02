Open Extended Reactions

Boston College will bring coach Bill O'Brien back for a third season and increase its financial investment in football, athletic director Blake James announced Tuesday.

The Eagles finished 2-10, their worst season since 2012. O'Brien remained adamant throughout the year that he was still the right coach for the job, but the Eagles also spent this season without the same financial resources as their counterparts.

Bob DeChiara/Imagn Images

To that end, James announced in a statement that BC will increase its revenue share allotment to the maximum amount, "putting it in line with our Autonomy Four conference peers."

Boston College will make significant investments in operational and administrative support for football. General manager Kenyatta Watson was hired Monday to support roster management, player recruitment, development and program oversight. Watson is a Boston College alum who had been Auburn's assistant GM. He was a top recruiter for Georgia Tech, Florida State and Auburn, and his hiring indicates a strong desire by BC to also bring in that level of talent.

In addition, James said Boston College has received a $50 million challenge to match on a 1-1 basis new endowment gifts for athletic scholarships and operational costs over the next five to seven years.

In two seasons at BC, O'Brien has gone 9-16. The Eagles went 7-6 last year with a loss in the Pinstripe Bowl.