Open Extended Reactions

LSU assistant coach Charlie Weis Jr., who joined new coach Lane Kiffin with the Tigers earlier this week, will be allowed to return to Ole Miss and serve as the team's offensive coordinator through the College Football Playoff.

Weis, who has been the Rebels' offensive coordinator under Kiffin since 2022, was among several assistants to immediately join Kiffin at LSU. But he will return to Ole Miss and work alongside new Rebels coach Pete Golding and the staff there for the CFP.

Ole Miss finished the regular season at 11-1 and was No. 7 in last week's CFP standings. The new CFP rankings will be revealed Tuesday night on ESPN.

"With the playoff committee releasing updated rankings tonight, I wanted it to be known that after conversations with LSU, we are allowing Charlie to return to Ole Miss to coach the team during the playoffs," Kiffin said in a statement. "I've already made the committee aware of this and I'm hopeful this decision will allow Ole Miss to receive the highest ranking possible because these great players are very deserving of that. I'm excited that Charlie will be back to help coach the greatest team in the history of Ole Miss."

Ole Miss confirmed Weis' return, listing him alongside Golding, quarterbacks coach Joe Judge and six other assistants for the CFP staff.

Kiffin had wanted to remain Ole Miss' head coach even after taking the LSU job but was informed Sunday he could not stay on. Ole Miss moved quickly to promote Golding, the team's defensive coordinator, as permanent head coach.

Weis has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with LSU worth about $6 million. Five other Ole Miss assistants joined Kiffin at LSU, including co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Joe Cox, but Weis will be the only one returning to Ole Miss for the CFP. Weis first worked under Kiffin at Florida Atlantic, where he served as offensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019.