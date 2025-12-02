Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire has agreed in principle to a new seven-year deal worth an average of nearly $7 million per year, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.
McGuire, in his fourth season with the program, has led Texas Tech to No. 5 in the College Football Playoffs rankings. He has an overall record of 34-17 at the school.
The Red Raiders are poised for one of the best finishes in program history, led by an elite defense ranked No. 3 in scoring in FBS at 11.25 per game.
Texas Tech faces No. 11 BYU in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday.
Yahoo Sports first reported McGuire's extension with Texas Tech.