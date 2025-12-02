        <
          Sources: Texas Tech to extend Joey McGuire on 7-year deal

          Texas Tech HC McGuire: This is where we thought we would be (1:09)

          Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire tells Pat McAfee that competing in the Big 12 Championship is where they expected to be. (1:09)

          Dec 2, 2025, 09:26 PM

          Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire has agreed in principle to a new seven-year deal worth an average of nearly $7 million per year, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

          McGuire, in his fourth season with the program, has led Texas Tech to No. 5 in the College Football Playoffs rankings. He has an overall record of 34-17 at the school.

          The Red Raiders are poised for one of the best finishes in program history, led by an elite defense ranked No. 3 in scoring in FBS at 11.25 per game.

          Texas Tech faces No. 11 BYU in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday.

          Yahoo Sports first reported McGuire's extension with Texas Tech.