The College Football Playoff committee released its penultimate set of rankings Tuesday, and Ohio State remains at the top.

The committee has released its rankings each Tuesday for the past five weeks. The last set of rankings will be released Dec. 7, and those will determine the final 12-team bracket.

Below, you'll find the full rankings as well as the latest bracket, including byes and first-round matchups.

12-team bracket

First-round byes

Note: Seeding is based on the CFP top 25.

No. 1 seed Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 2 seed Indiana Hoosiers

No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs

No. 4 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders

First-round matchups (on campus)

No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners

Winner plays: No. 1 Ohio State

No. 12 Tulane Green Wave at No. 5 Oregon Ducks

Winner plays: No. 4 Texas Tech

No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels

Winner plays: No. 3 Georgia

No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies

Winner plays: No. 2 Indiana

Top 25

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0)

2. Indiana Hoosiers (12-0)

3. Georgia Bulldogs (11-1)

4. Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-1)

5. Oregon Ducks (11-1)

6. Ole Miss Rebels (11-1)

7. Texas A&M Aggies (11-1)

8. Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)

9. Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-2)

11. BYU Cougars (11-1)

12. Miami Hurricanes (10-2)

13. Texas Longhorns (9-3)

14. Vanderbilt Commodores (10-2)

15. Utah Utes (10-2)

16. USC Trojans (9-3)

17. Virginia Cavaliers (10-2)

18. Arizona Wildcats (9-3)

19. Michigan Wolverines (9-3)

20. Tulane Green Wave (10-2)

21. Houston Cougars (9-3)

22. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-3)

23. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4)

24. North Texas Mean Green (11-1)

25. James Madison Dukes (11-1)