New Auburn coach Alex Golesh is retaining defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, who led the team as interim head coach down the stretch and was a top candidate for the permanent role.

Golesh, hired Sunday by Auburn, said in a statement that keeping Durkin was "an easy call." Durkin has been Auburn's defensive coordinator the past two seasons and took over as interim coach Nov. 2 following the firing of Hugh Freeze. He entered last week's Iron Bowl game against rival Alabama as an option for the permanent role, with his candidacy strengthened by an upset win over the Tide, sources said. Auburn lost 27-20 to finish its season at 5-7.

Golesh, who like Durkin is from Ohio, said their relationship stretches back more than 20 years.

"We are fortunate to retain one of the top defensive minds in college football here on The Plains," Golesh said in a statement. "He's an elite leader, incredible father and husband and will be phenomenal leader on the defensive side of the ball. We have great respect for each other. Time to go to work."

Durkin previously held coordinator stints at Texas A&M and Ole Miss before coming to Auburn. He served as Maryland's coach from 2016 to 2018. Auburn's defense ranks 31st nationally in yards allowed and 32nd in points allowed.

Asked Monday at his introductory news conference about Durkin, Golesh said he "had a plan" and hoped to have something finalized by Wednesday.

"Coach Golesh and I have known each other long time and I've got a lot of respect for him, his teams and the way they work," Durkin said in a statement. "I'm excited about what he's going to bring to Auburn and grateful for the chance to work alongside him. I love this group of players, and it mattered to me to keep pushing forward with what they have already started."

Golesh is bringing several staff members with him to Auburn from South Florida, including offensive coordinator Joel Gordon, sources said.