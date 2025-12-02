Open Extended Reactions

Neal Brown signed a contract to become the next coach at North Texas, the school announced on Tuesday. The deal is for five years, sources told ESPN, and Brown brings 10 years of head coaching experience to the Mean Green, including a 35-16 mark at Troy and a 37-35 mark at West Virginia.

Brown will replace Eric Morris, who is headed to Oklahoma State after being hired by the Big 12 school last week. Brown has a 5-1 record in bowl games and led Troy to the 2017 Sun Belt title. He also defeated LSU and Nebraska as Troy's head coach. He spent last season on staff at Texas.

"Neal is a proven leader who builds programs with integrity, vision and an unwavering commitment to developing student-athletes on and off the field," North Texas athletic director Jared Mosley said in a statement. "His history of elevating rosters, developing talent and producing results in highly competitive leagues makes him an ideal fit for North Texas."

Morris will remain with the Mean Green (11-1) for the rest of the season. North Texas will play Tulane in the American Conference title game this weekend and could make 12-team College Football Playoff.

"Football in Texas is special, and my family and I can't wait to pour everything we have into the North Texas campus," Brown said in the school's announcement. "Most importantly, our program will always be a player-driven program, and I look forward to getting to know this team and building our roster for the future."

Brown spent six seasons coaching West Virginia before being fired in December 2024. The Mountaineers entered his final campaign with lofty aspirations, including contending for a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance. And Brown even bristled when the Mountaineers didn't crack the preseason polls, adding to the expectations in Morgantown.

But West Virginia had some uneven performances and never won more than two consecutive games in his final season. Fan and booster angst continued to rise before Brown was ultimately fired and replaced by Rich Rodriguez.

"We are confident that his leadership will position the Mean Green for sustained success," Mosley said. "And we look forward to the impact he and his family will have on our program and our community for years to come."