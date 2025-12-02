Open Extended Reactions

Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert has signed a long-term contract extension to stay with the Demon Deacons after an 8-4 season, the school announced Tuesday.

In his first year with the school, Dickert led Wake Forest to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2022, exceeding outside expectations. Wake Forest was picked to finish 16th out of 17 teams in the preseason ACC media poll.

Dickert said in a statement that Wake Forest will "further invest" in football.

"This commitment ensures that our staff has the stability, resources and support necessary to continue elevating Wake Forest football," Dickert said. "I'm proud of this team, our staff and our seniors who built the foundation for this new era, and excited for what's ahead."

Wake Forest had two top-25 wins this year over Virginia and SMU, snapping the Mustangs' 20-game regular-season conference winning streak.