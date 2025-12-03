Open Extended Reactions

Four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, No. 167 in the 2026 ESPN 300, flipped his commitment from Ohio State to USC on Wednesday, landing with the Trojans as a late addition in the nation's No. 1 recruiting class.

Dixon-Wyatt, who comes from California powerhouse Mater Dei High School, is ESPN's 25th-ranked wide receiver recruit in the 2026 cycle. With his pledge, USC now holds 19 top 300 pledges in the 2026 class, more than any other program in the nation.

Dixon-Wyatt had been committed to Ohio State since May 4, holding on as one of the top skill position pledge in the Buckeyes incoming class into the early signing period despite persistent fall interest from Oregon and USC. His flip leaves Mater Dei teammate Chris Henry Jr. (No. 7 overall) and four-star pass catcher Jerquaden Guilford remaining as Ohio State's ESPN 300 wide receivers in the 2026 class. The Buckeyes also hold pledges from four-star wide receiver Jaeden Ricketts and three-stars Legend Bey and Brock Boyd.

In Dixon-Wyatt, USC has secured a late-cycle surprise for a historic class that has picked up only four pledges since July 1. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound pass catcher joins Ethan "Boobie" Feaster (No. 28 overall) and Trent Mosley (No. 201) as the Trojans' third top 300 wide receiver in the program's incoming class, with Mater Dei tight end Mark Bowman, No. 29 in the ESPN 300.

Under the leadership of general manager Chad Bowden, USC is poised to sign a No. 1 class this week for the first time since 2007. Dixon-Wyatt gives the program its 20th pledge from the state of California in 2026, the Trojans highest count of in-state additions since 2011.