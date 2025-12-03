Open Extended Reactions

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is expected to retire, per ESPN sources, with the sides in discussions about him stepping down. A decision could be formalized as early as today, per sources.

The school moved a morning signing day news conference to the afternoon and announced in the news release that both Klieman and athletic director Gene Taylor would address the media.

Sources said that Kansas State officials have made clear that former star quarterback Collin Klein is the target for the job. While there's been no formal discussion about a contract for Klein, he's the clear favorite to come in and take over at his alma mater, per ESPN sources.

The move comes in the wake of a 6-6 season at Kansas State. Klieman is 54-34 in seven seasons at Kansas State, and he also won four national titles in five seasons at North Dakota State. His overall record as a head coach is 126-47.

The Mercury Sports first reported the expected move, which came as a surprise to the Kansas State staff and players, who had no idea a potential retirement was coming. Klieman is under contract through 2032 and is making $5.25 million this year.

There's a team meeting schedule for midafternoon Wednesday, where Klieman is expected to address his future.

Klein, the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M, learned this week that this was a possibility. The opportunity to return to his alma mater will factor into his decision-making on other jobs he was also in the mix for.

Klein is expected to stay with Texas A&M throughout that school's playoff run, per sources. He already has indicated that to school officials in discussions about this possibility. The expectation is that Klieman would coach in Kansas State's bowl game.

Klein is a former star player at Kansas State, where he finished as a Heisman finalist in 2012. He coached at the school from 2017 to 2023, including two years as offensive coordinator before taking the same position at Texas A&M.

Klein spent five years on Klieman's staff. He coached two years for legendary coach Bill Snyder in 2017 and 2018 and also played for Snyder, including a Fiesta Bowl appearance in 2012.

Throughout this season, Klieman has indicated that the job was wearing on him. After a 51-47 road loss at Utah, he said:

"I've heard I have cashed it in. I've heard the players have cashed it in. We need to get new leadership here. We need to get new players, new coaches. I'm tired of it."

"I've given my friggin' ... life for this place for seven years. I've given everything for seven years. And I think I deserve a little bit of respect. I'm frustrated like everybody else is, but I love those kids. And I'll go to friggin' battle with those kids any day."