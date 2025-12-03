Open Extended Reactions

Georgia Tech has approved a new five-year contract with coach Brent Key, adding one year to his existing deal, keeping him at his alma mater through 2030.

Sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel that Key will make an average of $6.5 million annually, up $2 million from his current contract.

Key has revitalized the Yellow Jackets during his time at Georgia Tech. Including eight games as interim coach in 2022, Key is 27-19, including 7-1 against Top 25 ACC opponents. Before he became interim coach, Georgia Tech went 10-38 in the previous 48 games.

Georgia Tech was one win away from clinching a spot in the ACC championship game this season, but lost at home to Pitt to finish 6-2 in ACC play. The Jackets are 9-3, their best season since 2014, and await their bowl destination.

In a statement, school president Angel Cabrera said new athletic director Ryan Alpert is "continuing to elevate Georgia Tech athletics, securing resources and investing further in Coach Key and our football program."

Key was an All-ACC lineman at Georgia Tech and graduated in 2000. Earlier this month, with his name surfacing for vacant head coaching jobs, Key dismissed any notion he would leave his school.

"Slice me open and see what colors I bleed," Key said.