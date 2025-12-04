SEC championship: College football winners, records, stats

Open Extended Reactions

The SEC was established in 1933. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores to become the first football champions of the conference. Over time, Alabama has become the winningest program in the conference, with 30 total titles and 11 since the SEC championship game was formed in 1992. The Crimson Tide will strive for their 31st total title on Saturday versus the Georgia Bulldogs, who take second place in the all-time history books, with 15 SEC titles to their name. In 2024, Georgia defeated the Texas Longhorns to take home their most recent conference championship title.

Take a look at other notable SEC championship facts, records, and stats below:

Most touchdowns scored in an SEC championship game

Najee Harris, Alabama - 5 (2020)

Most field goals made in an SEC championship game

Bert Auburn, Texas - 4 (2024)

Most rushing yards gained in an SEC championship game

Tre Mason, Auburn - 304 (2013)

Most rushing touchdowns in an SEC championship game

Tre Mason, Auburn - 4 (2013)

Most passing yards in an SEC championship game

Bryce Young, Alabama - 421 (2021)

Most passing touchdowns in an SEC championship game

Danny Wuerffel, Florida - 6 (1996)

Most passes completed in an SEC championship game

Mac Jones, Alabama - 33 (2020)

Most receptions in an SEC championship game

DeVonta Smith, Alabama - 15 (2020)

Most receiving yards in an SEC championship game

Darvin Adams, Auburn - 217 (2010)

Most receiving touchdowns in an SEC championship game

Najee Harris, Alabama - 3 (2020)

Reidel Anthony, Florida - 3 (1996)

Most tackles in an SEC championship game

Omar Gaither, Tennessee - 18 (2004)

Longest kick return in an SEC championship game

Lennon Creer, Tennessee - 50 yards (2007)

Most points in an SEC championship game

Auburn, 59 (2013)

Largest margin of victory in an SEC championship game

Auburn 56, South Carolina 17 - 39 (2010)

Most total yards gained in an SEC championship game

Auburn vs. Missouri, 545 (2013)

SEC championship all-time winners list

2024: Georgia

2023: Alabama

2022: Georgia

2021: Alabama

2020: Alabama

2019: LSU

2018: Alabama

2017: Georgia

2016: Alabama

2015: Alabama

2014: Alabama

2013: Auburn

2012: Alabama

2011: LSU

2010: Auburn

2009: Alabama

2008: Florida

2007: LSU

2006: Florida

2005: Georgia

2004: Auburn

2003: LSU

2002: Georgia

2001: LSU

2000: Florida

1999: Alabama

1998: Tennessee

1997: Tennessee

1996: Florida

1995: Florida

1994: Florida

1993: Florida

1992: Alabama

1991: Florida

1990: Tennessee

1989: Alabama/Auburn/Tennessee

1988: Auburn/LSU

1987: Auburn

1986: LSU

1985: Tennessee

1984: Vacated

1983: Auburn

1982: Georgia

1981: Alabama/Georgia

1980: Georgia

1979: Alabama

1978: Alabama

1977: Alabama

1976: Georgia/Kentucky

1975: Alabama

1974: Alabama

1973: Alabama

1972: Alabama

1971: Alabama

1970: LSU

1969: Tennessee

1968: Georgia

1967: Tennessee

1966: Alabama/Georgia

1965: Alabama

1964: Alabama

1963: Ole Miss

1962: Ole Miss

1961: Alabama/LSU

1960: Ole Miss

1959: Georgia

1958: LSU

1957: Auburn

1956: Tennessee

1955: Ole Miss

1954: Ole Miss

1953: Alabama

1952: Georgia Tech

1951: Georgia Tech/Tennessee

1950: Kentucky

1949: Tulane

1948: Georgia

1947: Ole Miss

1946: Georgia/Tennessee

1945: Alabama

1944: Georgia Tech

1943: Georgia Tech

1942: Georgia

1941: Mississippi State

1940: Tennessee

1939: Tennessee

1938: Tennessee

1937: Alabama

1936: LSU

1935: LSU

1934: Alabama/Tulane

1933: Alabama

