          SEC championship: College football winners, records, stats

          Alabama has won the most SEC Championships in college football history. Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY Sports
          Dec 4, 2025, 07:52 PM

          The SEC was established in 1933. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores to become the first football champions of the conference. Over time, Alabama has become the winningest program in the conference, with 30 total titles and 11 since the SEC championship game was formed in 1992. The Crimson Tide will strive for their 31st total title on Saturday versus the Georgia Bulldogs, who take second place in the all-time history books, with 15 SEC titles to their name. In 2024, Georgia defeated the Texas Longhorns to take home their most recent conference championship title.

          Take a look at other notable SEC championship facts, records, and stats below:

          Most touchdowns scored in an SEC championship game

          Najee Harris, Alabama - 5 (2020)

          Most field goals made in an SEC championship game

          Bert Auburn, Texas - 4 (2024)

          Most rushing yards gained in an SEC championship game

          Tre Mason, Auburn - 304 (2013)

          Most rushing touchdowns in an SEC championship game

          Tre Mason, Auburn - 4 (2013)

          Most passing yards in an SEC championship game

          Bryce Young, Alabama - 421 (2021)

          Most passing touchdowns in an SEC championship game

          Danny Wuerffel, Florida - 6 (1996)

          Most passes completed in an SEC championship game

          Mac Jones, Alabama - 33 (2020)

          Most receptions in an SEC championship game

          DeVonta Smith, Alabama - 15 (2020)

          Most receiving yards in an SEC championship game

          Darvin Adams, Auburn - 217 (2010)

          Most receiving touchdowns in an SEC championship game

          • Najee Harris, Alabama - 3 (2020)

          • Reidel Anthony, Florida - 3 (1996)

          Most tackles in an SEC championship game

          Omar Gaither, Tennessee - 18 (2004)

          Longest kick return in an SEC championship game

          Lennon Creer, Tennessee - 50 yards (2007)

          Most points in an SEC championship game

          Auburn, 59 (2013)

          Largest margin of victory in an SEC championship game

          Auburn 56, South Carolina 17 - 39 (2010)

          Most total yards gained in an SEC championship game

          Auburn vs. Missouri, 545 (2013)

          SEC championship all-time winners list

          • 2024: Georgia

          • 2023: Alabama

          • 2022: Georgia

          • 2021: Alabama

          • 2020: Alabama

          • 2019: LSU

          • 2018: Alabama

          • 2017: Georgia

          • 2016: Alabama

          • 2015: Alabama

          • 2014: Alabama

          • 2013: Auburn

          • 2012: Alabama

          • 2011: LSU

          • 2010: Auburn

          • 2009: Alabama

          • 2008: Florida

          • 2007: LSU

          • 2006: Florida

          • 2005: Georgia

          • 2004: Auburn

          • 2003: LSU

          • 2002: Georgia

          • 2001: LSU

          • 2000: Florida

          • 1999: Alabama

          • 1998: Tennessee

          • 1997: Tennessee

          • 1996: Florida

          • 1995: Florida

          • 1994: Florida

          • 1993: Florida

          • 1992: Alabama

          • 1991: Florida

          • 1990: Tennessee

          • 1989: Alabama/Auburn/Tennessee

          • 1988: Auburn/LSU

          • 1987: Auburn

          • 1986: LSU

          • 1985: Tennessee

          • 1984: Vacated

          • 1983: Auburn

          • 1982: Georgia

          • 1981: Alabama/Georgia

          • 1980: Georgia

          • 1979: Alabama

          • 1978: Alabama

          • 1977: Alabama

          • 1976: Georgia/Kentucky

          • 1975: Alabama

          • 1974: Alabama

          • 1973: Alabama

          • 1972: Alabama

          • 1971: Alabama

          • 1970: LSU

          • 1969: Tennessee

          • 1968: Georgia

          • 1967: Tennessee

          • 1966: Alabama/Georgia

          • 1965: Alabama

          • 1964: Alabama

          • 1963: Ole Miss

          • 1962: Ole Miss

          • 1961: Alabama/LSU

          • 1960: Ole Miss

          • 1959: Georgia

          • 1958: LSU

          • 1957: Auburn

          • 1956: Tennessee

          • 1955: Ole Miss

          • 1954: Ole Miss

          • 1953: Alabama

          • 1952: Georgia Tech

          • 1951: Georgia Tech/Tennessee

          • 1950: Kentucky

          • 1949: Tulane

          • 1948: Georgia

          • 1947: Ole Miss

          • 1946: Georgia/Tennessee

          • 1945: Alabama

          • 1944: Georgia Tech

          • 1943: Georgia Tech

          • 1942: Georgia

          • 1941: Mississippi State

          • 1940: Tennessee

          • 1939: Tennessee

          • 1938: Tennessee

          • 1937: Alabama

          • 1936: LSU

          • 1935: LSU

          • 1934: Alabama/Tulane

          • 1933: Alabama

