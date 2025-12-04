SEC championship: College football winners, records, stats

The SEC was established in 1933. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores to become the first football champions of the conference. Over time, Alabama has become the winningest program in the conference, with 30 total titles and 11 since the SEC championship game was formed in 1992. The Crimson Tide will strive for their 31st total title on Saturday versus the Georgia Bulldogs, who take second place in the all-time history books, with 15 SEC titles to their name. In 2024, Georgia defeated the Texas Longhorns to take home their most recent conference championship title.
Take a look at other notable SEC championship facts, records, and stats below:
Most touchdowns scored in an SEC championship game
Najee Harris, Alabama - 5 (2020)
Most field goals made in an SEC championship game
Bert Auburn, Texas - 4 (2024)
Most rushing yards gained in an SEC championship game
Tre Mason, Auburn - 304 (2013)
Most rushing touchdowns in an SEC championship game
Tre Mason, Auburn - 4 (2013)
Most passing yards in an SEC championship game
Bryce Young, Alabama - 421 (2021)
Most passing touchdowns in an SEC championship game
Danny Wuerffel, Florida - 6 (1996)
Most passes completed in an SEC championship game
Mac Jones, Alabama - 33 (2020)
Most receptions in an SEC championship game
DeVonta Smith, Alabama - 15 (2020)
Most receiving yards in an SEC championship game
Darvin Adams, Auburn - 217 (2010)
Most receiving touchdowns in an SEC championship game
Najee Harris, Alabama - 3 (2020)
Reidel Anthony, Florida - 3 (1996)
Most tackles in an SEC championship game
Omar Gaither, Tennessee - 18 (2004)
Longest kick return in an SEC championship game
Lennon Creer, Tennessee - 50 yards (2007)
Most points in an SEC championship game
Auburn, 59 (2013)
Largest margin of victory in an SEC championship game
Auburn 56, South Carolina 17 - 39 (2010)
Most total yards gained in an SEC championship game
Auburn vs. Missouri, 545 (2013)
SEC championship all-time winners list
2024: Georgia
2023: Alabama
2022: Georgia
2021: Alabama
2020: Alabama
2019: LSU
2018: Alabama
2017: Georgia
2016: Alabama
2015: Alabama
2014: Alabama
2013: Auburn
2012: Alabama
2011: LSU
2010: Auburn
2009: Alabama
2008: Florida
2007: LSU
2006: Florida
2005: Georgia
2004: Auburn
2003: LSU
2002: Georgia
2001: LSU
2000: Florida
1999: Alabama
1998: Tennessee
1997: Tennessee
1996: Florida
1995: Florida
1994: Florida
1993: Florida
1992: Alabama
1991: Florida
1990: Tennessee
1989: Alabama/Auburn/Tennessee
1988: Auburn/LSU
1987: Auburn
1986: LSU
1985: Tennessee
1984: Vacated
1983: Auburn
1982: Georgia
1981: Alabama/Georgia
1980: Georgia
1979: Alabama
1978: Alabama
1977: Alabama
1976: Georgia/Kentucky
1975: Alabama
1974: Alabama
1973: Alabama
1972: Alabama
1971: Alabama
1970: LSU
1969: Tennessee
1968: Georgia
1967: Tennessee
1966: Alabama/Georgia
1965: Alabama
1964: Alabama
1963: Ole Miss
1962: Ole Miss
1961: Alabama/LSU
1960: Ole Miss
1959: Georgia
1958: LSU
1957: Auburn
1956: Tennessee
1955: Ole Miss
1954: Ole Miss
1953: Alabama
1952: Georgia Tech
1951: Georgia Tech/Tennessee
1950: Kentucky
1949: Tulane
1948: Georgia
1947: Ole Miss
1946: Georgia/Tennessee
1945: Alabama
1944: Georgia Tech
1943: Georgia Tech
1942: Georgia
1941: Mississippi State
1940: Tennessee
1939: Tennessee
1938: Tennessee
1937: Alabama
1936: LSU
1935: LSU
1934: Alabama/Tulane
1933: Alabama
