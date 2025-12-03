Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum weigh in on Penn State still not having a coach in December after firing James Franklin in October. (2:16)

Penn State is still searching for its next head football coach, but the Nittany Lions still managed to pick up a quarterback Wednesday in ESPN 300 recruit Peyton Falzone.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound in-state quarterback from Nazareth, Pennsylvania, committed to Penn State two days after decommitting from Auburn, becoming the second member of a signing class that has been decimated by the program's coaching change and ongoing search to replace longtime coach James Franklin.

Falzone, the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback and No. 225 overall recruit in the 2026 ESPN 300, was previously committed to the Nittany Lions this spring before flipping his pledge in June to play for now-fired coach Hugh Freeze at Auburn. The Tigers hired USF coach Alex Golesh on Sunday.

Falzone joined four-star defensive end Jackson Ford as the second recruit to sign with Penn State during the first day of the early signing period. The program has lost a total of 24 committed recruits since firing Franklin on Oct. 12.

Franklin took over Virginia Tech on Nov. 17. He and his coaching staff have now taken 10 Penn State recruits with them to Virginia Tech after flipping commitments from four-star cornerback Amauri Polydor and four-star linebacker Terry Wiggins on Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions also lost safety commit Matt Sieg, the No. 162 overall recruit, to West Virginia on Wednesday.

The search to replace Franklin has now surpassed 50 days and hit a setback Tuesday when BYU coach Kalani Sitake agreed to a long-term extension to remain in Provo.