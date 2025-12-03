Open Extended Reactions

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, the nation's longest-tenured coach in the FBS, will return in 2026 for a 28th season with the Hawkeyes.

Ferentz, 70, confirmed his expected return Wednesday, telling reporters he has the support of his wife, Mary, and is in good health. In September, Ferentz surpassed Ohio State's Woody Hayes for most coaching wins at a Big Ten school.

He guided Iowa to an 8-4 record during the regular season, his fifth consecutive season of eight or more wins. Ferentz is 212-128 overall at Iowa, where he was hired in late 1998.

"I don't envision stopping in the near future," he said.

Ferentz is under contract through the 2029 season and told the Des Moines Register this summer that he expects to sign another contract at some point.

Iowa has appeared in 21 bowl games under Ferentz, and will learn this year's bowl destination Sunday.