2025 college football conference championship schedule

The 2025 college football season has reached conference championship weekend! Notable matchups include Indiana vs. Ohio State and Georgia vs. Alabama.
Check out the full conference championship schedule below:
*All times Eastern
Friday, Dec. 5
Troy vs. James Madison (Sun Belt Championship), 7 p.m., ESPN
Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State (CUSA Championship), 7 p.m., CBSSN
North Texas vs. Tulane (American Championship), 8 p.m., ABC
UNLV vs. Boise State (Mountain West Championship), 8 p.m., Fox
Saturday, Dec. 6
BYU vs. Texas Tech (Big 12 Championship), noon, ABC
Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan (MAC Championship), noon, ESPN
Georgia vs. Alabama (SEC Championship), 4 p.m., ABC
Indiana vs. Ohio State (Big Ten Championship), 8 p.m., Fox
Duke vs. Virginia (ACC Championship), 8 p.m., ABC
