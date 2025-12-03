2025 college football conference championship schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 college football season has reached conference championship weekend! Notable matchups include Indiana vs. Ohio State and Georgia vs. Alabama.

Check out the full conference championship schedule below:

*All times Eastern

Friday, Dec. 5

Troy vs. James Madison (Sun Belt Championship), 7 p.m., ESPN

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State (CUSA Championship), 7 p.m., CBSSN

North Texas vs. Tulane (American Championship), 8 p.m., ABC

UNLV vs. Boise State (Mountain West Championship), 8 p.m., Fox

Saturday, Dec. 6

BYU vs. Texas Tech (Big 12 Championship), noon, ABC

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan (MAC Championship), noon, ESPN

Georgia vs. Alabama (SEC Championship), 4 p.m., ABC

Indiana vs. Ohio State (Big Ten Championship), 8 p.m., Fox

Duke vs. Virginia (ACC Championship), 8 p.m., ABC

