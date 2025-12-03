        <
          2025 college football conference championship schedule

          Ohio State face Indiana in the 2025 Big Ten Championship game. Luke Hales/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Dec 3, 2025, 10:45 PM

          The 2025 college football season has reached conference championship weekend! Notable matchups include Indiana vs. Ohio State and Georgia vs. Alabama.

          Check out the full conference championship schedule below:

          *All times Eastern

          Friday, Dec. 5

          • Troy vs. James Madison (Sun Belt Championship), 7 p.m., ESPN

          • Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State (CUSA Championship), 7 p.m., CBSSN

          • North Texas vs. Tulane (American Championship), 8 p.m., ABC

          • UNLV vs. Boise State (Mountain West Championship), 8 p.m., Fox

          Saturday, Dec. 6

          • BYU vs. Texas Tech (Big 12 Championship), noon, ABC

          • Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan (MAC Championship), noon, ESPN

          • Georgia vs. Alabama (SEC Championship), 4 p.m., ABC

          • Indiana vs. Ohio State (Big Ten Championship), 8 p.m., Fox

          • Duke vs. Virginia (ACC Championship), 8 p.m., ABC

          For more college football updates, check out the ESPN hub page for scores, rankings, standings, stats and more.