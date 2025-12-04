Big 12 championship: College football winners, records, stats

The Big 12 Conference was formed in 1996. Texas won the inaugural Big 12 football championship game on Dec. 7 of that year, defeating Nebraska at the Trans World Dome (now The Dome at America's Center) in St. Louis.
After a hiatus from 2011 to 2016, the Big 12 title game was reinstated in 2017 with a new format that pitted the top two teams in the conference regardless of division.
BYU and Texas Tech will play for the 2025 Big 12 championship on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is set for noon ET on ABC.
Here is a look at some notable facts, stats and records from the Big 12 championship game and a list of the teams that have won the conference since its inception:
Most Big 12 championship game wins
Oklahoma, 11
Most Big 12 championship game appearances
Oklahoma, 12
Most total yards in a Big 12 championship game
Oklahoma, 627 in 2008
Most first downs in a Big 12 championship game
Oklahoma, 39 in 2008
Most team rushing attempts in a Big 12 championship game
Nebraska, 67 in 1997
Most team rushing yards in a Big 12 championship game
Nebraska, 335 in 1997
Most team rushing touchdowns in a Big 12 championship game
Six by Oklahoma (2008), Texas (2005) and Nebraska (1997)
Most points by a team in a Big 12 championship game
Texas, 70 in 2005
Most rushing attempts by a player in a Big 12 championship game
Ahman Green (Nebraska), 34 in 1997
Most rushing yards by a player in a Big 12 championship game
Darren Sproles (Kansas State), 235 in 2003
Most rushing touchdowns by a player in a Big 12 championship game
Three by Chris Brown (Oklahoma) in 2008, Mossis Madu (Oklahoma) in 2008, Adrian Peterson (Oklahoma) in 2004, Chris Brown (Colorado) in 2001, Ahman Green (Nebraska) in 1997, DeAngelo Evans (Nebraska) in 1996 and Priest Holmes (Texas) in 1996
Most passing yards by a player in a Big 12 championship game
Quinn Ewers (Texas), 452 in 2023
Most pass attempts by a player in a Big 12 championship game
50 by Zac Taylor (Oklahoma) in 2006 and Jason White (Oklahoma) in 2003
Most completions by a player in a Big 12 championship game
Quinn Ewers (Texas), 35 in 2023
Most passing touchdowns by a player in a Big 12 championship game
Four by Quinn Ewers (Texas) in 2023, Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) in 2017 and Eli Roberson (Kansas State) in 2003
Most receptions by a player in a Big 12 championship game
10 by Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State) in 2020 and Malcolm Kelly (Oklahoma) in 2006
Most receiving yards by a player in a Big 12 championship game
Collin Johnson (Texas), 177 in 2018
Most field goals made by a player in a Big 12 championship game
Four by Alex Henery (Nebraska) in 2009, Martin Gramatica (Kansas State) in 1998 and Kris Brown (Nebraska) in 1997
Most total tackles by a player in a Big 12 championship game
17 by Lavonte David (Nebraska) in 2010 and Dat Nguyen (Texas A&M) in 1998
Most sacks by a player in a Big 12 championship game
Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska), 4.5 in 2009
Longest rush in a Big 12 championship game
Roy Helu Jr. (Nebraska), 66 yards in 2010
Longest completion in a Big 12 championship game
Jacob Zeno to Trestan Ebner (Baylor), 81 yards in 2019
Big 12 Conference championship all-time winners list
2024: Arizona State
2023: Texas
2022: Kansas State
2021: Baylor
2020: Oklahoma
2019: Oklahoma
2018: Oklahoma
2017: Oklahoma
2016: Oklahoma
2015: Oklahoma
2014: Baylor, TCU
2013: Baylor
2012: Kansas State, Oklahoma
2011: Oklahoma State
2010: Oklahoma
2009: Texas
2008: Oklahoma
2007: Oklahoma
2006: Oklahoma
2005: Texas
2004: Oklahoma
2003: Kansas State
2002: Oklahoma
2001: Colorado
2000: Oklahoma
1999: Nebraska
1998: Texas A&M
1997: Nebraska
1996: Texas
