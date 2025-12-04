Big 12 championship: College football winners, records, stats

Open Extended Reactions

The Big 12 Conference was formed in 1996. Texas won the inaugural Big 12 football championship game on Dec. 7 of that year, defeating Nebraska at the Trans World Dome (now The Dome at America's Center) in St. Louis.

After a hiatus from 2011 to 2016, the Big 12 title game was reinstated in 2017 with a new format that pitted the top two teams in the conference regardless of division.

BYU and Texas Tech will play for the 2025 Big 12 championship on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is set for noon ET on ABC.

Here is a look at some notable facts, stats and records from the Big 12 championship game and a list of the teams that have won the conference since its inception:

Most Big 12 championship game wins

Oklahoma, 11

Most Big 12 championship game appearances

Oklahoma, 12

Most total yards in a Big 12 championship game

Oklahoma, 627 in 2008

Most first downs in a Big 12 championship game

Oklahoma, 39 in 2008

Most team rushing attempts in a Big 12 championship game

Nebraska, 67 in 1997

Most team rushing yards in a Big 12 championship game

Nebraska, 335 in 1997

Most team rushing touchdowns in a Big 12 championship game

Six by Oklahoma (2008), Texas (2005) and Nebraska (1997)

Most points by a team in a Big 12 championship game

Texas, 70 in 2005

Most rushing attempts by a player in a Big 12 championship game

Ahman Green (Nebraska), 34 in 1997

Most rushing yards by a player in a Big 12 championship game

Darren Sproles (Kansas State), 235 in 2003

Most rushing touchdowns by a player in a Big 12 championship game

Three by Chris Brown (Oklahoma) in 2008, Mossis Madu (Oklahoma) in 2008, Adrian Peterson (Oklahoma) in 2004, Chris Brown (Colorado) in 2001, Ahman Green (Nebraska) in 1997, DeAngelo Evans (Nebraska) in 1996 and Priest Holmes (Texas) in 1996

Most passing yards by a player in a Big 12 championship game

Quinn Ewers (Texas), 452 in 2023

Most pass attempts by a player in a Big 12 championship game

50 by Zac Taylor (Oklahoma) in 2006 and Jason White (Oklahoma) in 2003

Most completions by a player in a Big 12 championship game

Quinn Ewers (Texas), 35 in 2023

Most passing touchdowns by a player in a Big 12 championship game

Four by Quinn Ewers (Texas) in 2023, Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) in 2017 and Eli Roberson (Kansas State) in 2003

Most receptions by a player in a Big 12 championship game

10 by Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State) in 2020 and Malcolm Kelly (Oklahoma) in 2006

Most receiving yards by a player in a Big 12 championship game

Collin Johnson (Texas), 177 in 2018

Most field goals made by a player in a Big 12 championship game

Four by Alex Henery (Nebraska) in 2009, Martin Gramatica (Kansas State) in 1998 and Kris Brown (Nebraska) in 1997

Most total tackles by a player in a Big 12 championship game

17 by Lavonte David (Nebraska) in 2010 and Dat Nguyen (Texas A&M) in 1998

Most sacks by a player in a Big 12 championship game

Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska), 4.5 in 2009

Longest rush in a Big 12 championship game

Roy Helu Jr. (Nebraska), 66 yards in 2010

Longest completion in a Big 12 championship game

Jacob Zeno to Trestan Ebner (Baylor), 81 yards in 2019

Big 12 Conference championship all-time winners list

2024: Arizona State

2023: Texas

2022: Kansas State

2021: Baylor

2020: Oklahoma

2019: Oklahoma

2018: Oklahoma

2017: Oklahoma

2016: Oklahoma

2015: Oklahoma

2014: Baylor, TCU

2013: Baylor

2012: Kansas State, Oklahoma

2011: Oklahoma State

2010: Oklahoma

2009: Texas

2008: Oklahoma

2007: Oklahoma

2006: Oklahoma

2005: Texas

2004: Oklahoma

2003: Kansas State

2002: Oklahoma

2001: Colorado

2000: Oklahoma

1999: Nebraska

1998: Texas A&M

1997: Nebraska

1996: Texas

