          Big 12 championship: College football winners, records, stats

          Oklahoma has won the most Big 12 championships in history. Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire
          • Keith Jenkins
          Dec 4, 2025, 07:50 PM

          The Big 12 Conference was formed in 1996. Texas won the inaugural Big 12 football championship game on Dec. 7 of that year, defeating Nebraska at the Trans World Dome (now The Dome at America's Center) in St. Louis.

          After a hiatus from 2011 to 2016, the Big 12 title game was reinstated in 2017 with a new format that pitted the top two teams in the conference regardless of division.

          BYU and Texas Tech will play for the 2025 Big 12 championship on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is set for noon ET on ABC.

          Here is a look at some notable facts, stats and records from the Big 12 championship game and a list of the teams that have won the conference since its inception:

          Most Big 12 championship game wins

          Oklahoma, 11

          Most Big 12 championship game appearances

          Oklahoma, 12

          Most total yards in a Big 12 championship game

          Oklahoma, 627 in 2008

          Most first downs in a Big 12 championship game

          Oklahoma, 39 in 2008

          Most team rushing attempts in a Big 12 championship game

          Nebraska, 67 in 1997

          Most team rushing yards in a Big 12 championship game

          Nebraska, 335 in 1997

          Most team rushing touchdowns in a Big 12 championship game

          Six by Oklahoma (2008), Texas (2005) and Nebraska (1997)

          Most points by a team in a Big 12 championship game

          Texas, 70 in 2005

          Most rushing attempts by a player in a Big 12 championship game

          Ahman Green (Nebraska), 34 in 1997

          Most rushing yards by a player in a Big 12 championship game

          Darren Sproles (Kansas State), 235 in 2003

          Most rushing touchdowns by a player in a Big 12 championship game

          Three by Chris Brown (Oklahoma) in 2008, Mossis Madu (Oklahoma) in 2008, Adrian Peterson (Oklahoma) in 2004, Chris Brown (Colorado) in 2001, Ahman Green (Nebraska) in 1997, DeAngelo Evans (Nebraska) in 1996 and Priest Holmes (Texas) in 1996

          Most passing yards by a player in a Big 12 championship game

          Quinn Ewers (Texas), 452 in 2023

          Most pass attempts by a player in a Big 12 championship game

          50 by Zac Taylor (Oklahoma) in 2006 and Jason White (Oklahoma) in 2003

          Most completions by a player in a Big 12 championship game

          Quinn Ewers (Texas), 35 in 2023

          Most passing touchdowns by a player in a Big 12 championship game

          Four by Quinn Ewers (Texas) in 2023, Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) in 2017 and Eli Roberson (Kansas State) in 2003

          Most receptions by a player in a Big 12 championship game

          10 by Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State) in 2020 and Malcolm Kelly (Oklahoma) in 2006

          Most receiving yards by a player in a Big 12 championship game

          Collin Johnson (Texas), 177 in 2018

          Most field goals made by a player in a Big 12 championship game

          Four by Alex Henery (Nebraska) in 2009, Martin Gramatica (Kansas State) in 1998 and Kris Brown (Nebraska) in 1997

          Most total tackles by a player in a Big 12 championship game

          17 by Lavonte David (Nebraska) in 2010 and Dat Nguyen (Texas A&M) in 1998

          Most sacks by a player in a Big 12 championship game

          Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska), 4.5 in 2009

          Longest rush in a Big 12 championship game

          Roy Helu Jr. (Nebraska), 66 yards in 2010

          Longest completion in a Big 12 championship game

          Jacob Zeno to Trestan Ebner (Baylor), 81 yards in 2019

          Big 12 Conference championship all-time winners list

          • 2024: Arizona State

          • 2023: Texas

          • 2022: Kansas State

          • 2021: Baylor

          • 2020: Oklahoma

          • 2019: Oklahoma

          • 2018: Oklahoma

          • 2017: Oklahoma

          • 2016: Oklahoma

          • 2015: Oklahoma

          • 2014: Baylor, TCU

          • 2013: Baylor

          • 2012: Kansas State, Oklahoma

          • 2011: Oklahoma State

          • 2010: Oklahoma

          • 2009: Texas

          • 2008: Oklahoma

          • 2007: Oklahoma

          • 2006: Oklahoma

          • 2005: Texas

          • 2004: Oklahoma

          • 2003: Kansas State

          • 2002: Oklahoma

          • 2001: Colorado

          • 2000: Oklahoma

          • 1999: Nebraska

          • 1998: Texas A&M

          • 1997: Nebraska

          • 1996: Texas

