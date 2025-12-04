Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer says he has never had a conversation with Penn State and adds that he's happy in Tuscaloosa. (0:19)

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said he doesn't have interest in other jobs.

DeBoer, who has a 19-6 cumulative record and is in his second season with the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide, had been linked to Penn State's coaching vacancy.

"We're extremely happy at Alabama," DeBoer said Thursday ahead of this weekend's SEC championship game against No. 3 Georgia.

"We're extremely happy here, love the challenge, love the grind, love this place. There's never been any link, there's never been any conversation, there's never been any interest either way. So I'm glad we can put that to bed right now."

The Nittany Lions' coaching search is ongoing after they fired James Franklin on Oct. 12. Penn State, which had national title aspirations for this season, started 3-3.

Other coaches who were linked to Penn State's search, including Vanderbilt's Clark Lea, Louisville's Jeff Brohm, Georgia Tech's Brent Key and BYU's Kalani Sitake, agreed to contract extensions with their current schools.

Meanwhile, DeBoer said starting defensive end LT Overton and reserve defensive tackle Kelby Collins won't be available to play against Georgia in Saturday's contest (4 p.m. ET, ABC) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

DeBoer wouldn't specify their injuries, calling them "illnesses, medical conditions -- whatever you want to call it."

Overton, a senior from Milton, Georgia, was listed as out on the SEC's first availability report Wednesday. Collins was not included.

"Just trying to get through these next couple days here and kind of see," DeBoer said. "Obviously, Kelby's just popped up, too. Just trying to get through this weekend and kind of see where that's at. We'll understand more details when that time comes."

Overton has 33 tackles and four sacks this season. He had six tackles and a half-sack in the Tide's 24-21 win at Georgia on Sept. 27, which ended the Bulldogs' 33-game home winning streak.

DeBoer added that running back Jam Miller, tight end Josh Cuevas and guard Kam Dewberry remain questionable for Saturday's game.

The Bulldogs will be without starting center Drew Bobo, who injured his left foot in last week's 16-9 victory against Georgia Tech.