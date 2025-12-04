How to watch the 2025 CFP selection show on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Who will be the 12 teams vying for college football's biggest prize? The answer will be revealed Sunday during the three-hour "College Football Playoff Selection Show" airing exclusively on ESPN. See who will compete for the 2025 national championship.

Here are key facts about the show:

When is it?

The "College Football Playoff Selection Show" will air live Sunday at noon ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch the show on ESPN, in the ESPN App and in the NCAA football streaming hub.

How does it work?

During the show, the CFP selection committee will reveal its final top-25 rankings. The five highest-ranked conference champions will receive automatic bids to the 12-team playoff. The other seven slots will be made up of the committee's highest-ranked teams that didn't win their conference.

The top four seeds and first-round byes in the playoff will be awarded to the committee's four highest-ranked teams regardless of whether they won their conference championship.

How can fans access more college football coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN college football hub page for scores, stats, standings, schedules, rankings and more.