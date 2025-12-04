Open Extended Reactions

Sacramento State coach Brennan Marion is leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Colorado, sources confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Marion just completed his first season at the FCS school, finishing 7-5 and 5-3 in the Big Sky. He informed his team at Sacramento State that he was departing, a source told Thamel.

Marion will become the third offensive coordinator in four years for Deion Sanders in Boulder. Sanders hired current San Diego State head coach Sean Lewis before the 2023 season but demoted him in the middle of the season and replaced him with Pat Shurmur. Shurmur, a former Cleveland Browns and New York Giants head coach, held the job at the end of 2023, then through the 2024 season and most of this season before his playcalling duties were also stripped.

After finishing 9-4 last season, the Buffaloes regressed significantly in Sanders' third season. The Buffaloes went 3-9 -- 1-8 in the Big 12 -- and lost their last five games of the season.

Before taking the head coach job at Sac State, Marion spent two years as the offensive coordinator at UNLV, where he helped the Rebels to a pair of Mountain West championship game appearances running what has been referred to as the Go-Go offense. The Hornets showed significant improvement in their first year under Marion, improving their win total by four games.

Marion's departure was first reported by CBS Sports.