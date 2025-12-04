Open Extended Reactions

James Madison is set to hire former Florida coach Billy Napier, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Napier, 46, will replace Dukes coach Bob Chesney, who has agreed to take over at UCLA after the No. 25 Dukes host Troy in Friday's Sun Belt championship game (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel that Napier's agents are finalizing a five-year deal with James Madison. A formal announcement is expected from JMU on Saturday.

The sources told Thamel that Napier's success at Louisiana, where his teams went 40-12 and played in four Sun Belt title games, was appealing to JMU officials.

Napier will take over one of the best programs in a Group of 6 conference. Chesney has guided the Dukes to a 20-5 record the past two seasons. They're 11-1 this season and potentially have a chance to compete in the College Football Playoff if they defeat Troy and five-loss Duke upsets Virginia in Saturday's ACC championship game.

Under that scenario, the CFP selection committee could elect to take the American Athletic Conference and Sun Belt champions and leave out the ACC winner.

UCLA and JMU reached an agreement that will allow Chesney to coach the Dukes if JMU makes the CFP.

Napier was fired Oct. 19 after the Gators got off to a 3-4 start. His teams went 22-23 in his four seasons, including 12-16 in SEC play. His teams were 5-17 against ranked opponents, including 0-14 away from home.

Even after the Gators struggled on offense in 2024, Napier declined to give up his playcalling role despite calls to do so.

He was the first full-time coach at Florida to end his tenure with a losing record since Raymond Wolf (1946-49).