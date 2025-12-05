Open Extended Reactions

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has emerged as the focus of Penn State's head coaching search, sources told ESPN.

Penn State is in discussions with Campbell about its head coaching vacancy after initiating contact with him Wednesday. Both sides are still early in the process, and any hire at Penn State would require additional steps and board approval.

Penn State shifted its attention to other candidates after BYU coach Kalani Sitake chose to remain with the Cougars and agree to a long-term extension on Tuesday.

Penn State had also engaged at least three other candidates over the last few days, sources told ESPN.

The hiring of Campbell, the winningest coach in Iowa State history, would bring an end to a search that has extended more than 50 days since Penn State fired longtime coach James Franklin on Oct. 12.

The three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year achieved a major turnaround and consistent success during his decade in Ames with eight winning seasons, two Big 12 championship game appearances and a Fiesta Bowl victory over Oregon in 2020 for the school's first-ever top-10 finish.

Campbell has won 72 games during his tenure and went 8-4 this season.

The news of Campbell emerging in Penn State's search was first reported by On3.com.

ESPN's Pete Thamel and Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.