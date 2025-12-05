Open Extended Reactions

Alabama tailback Jam Miller is facing long odds to play in Saturday's SEC Championship Game against Georgia, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Friday.

Miller, who has 493 rushing yards on 123 carries this season, is dealing with an apparent lower-leg injury suffered in last week's Iron Bowl win over SEC rival Auburn. He was seen after the game leaving Jordan-Hare Stadium on crutches.

While Miller's injury could keep him out of the SEC title game, it is not considered serious and the Crimson Tide's leading rusher is expected back for the College Football Playoff, sources said.

Kevin Riley, Miller's backup, is listed as out for the SEC title game against the Bulldogs. He is second on the team in rushing this season with 222 yards on 56 carries. Expect third-string back Daniel Hill (217 rushing yards) to get the bulk of the carries for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama will be playing for its first SEC title with coach Kalen DeBoer. The Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs for their seventh SEC championship in 2023 under former coach Nick Saban. Georgia is 1-7 against Alabama under coach Kirby Smart, including a 24-21 loss on Sept. 27 -- the Bulldogs' first home loss in six years.

Kickoff between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs is set for 4 p.m. ET on ABC.