HARRISONBURG, Va. -- Wayne Knight rushed for a career-high 212 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown, and No. 25 James Madison made its case for a College Football Playoff berth, beating Troy 31-14 in the Sun Belt Conference title game Friday night.

The Dukes (12-1) will now root for Duke to beat Virginia in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game Saturday night, a result that could lead to the ACC getting shut out of the playoff and make James Madison one of two Group of 5 schools in the 12-team playoff. If not, JMU will be bowl bound for a third straight year.

On a chilly night when fans were repeatedly chided for throwing snowballs onto the field, James Madison's defense recorded eight sacks, a scoop-and-score touchdown and, for the sixth time this season, shut out an opponent in the second half. Defensive end Sahir West had three sacks and was in on 10 tackles.

Quarterback Alonza Barnett III's 26-yard touchdown run with 4:11 to play sealed the win as coach Bob Chesney, reportedly headed to UCLA, won his final home game with the Dukes. Barnett rushed for 85 yards and threw for 93 yards and a TD with an interception.

A coaching gamble helped keep the game tight in the first half.

Trailing 17-7 and facing a fourth-and-1 at his own 34-yard line, Troy coach Gerad Parker opted to go for it. Lining up in a tight formation, the Trojans used play-action and tried to catch JMU's defense unprepared for a pass downfield.

The play didn't seem to surprise the Dukes' defense, but defensive back Elijah Culp grabbed Troy receiver RaRa Thomas, getting flagged for pass interference and giving the Trojans a first down.

Troy went on to score seven plays later, with Tae Meadows' 2-yard touchdown run trimming the JMU lead to 17-14 with 2:12 left in the second quarter.

Troy (8-5) had a chance to tie it, but Scott Taylor Renfroe missed a 46-yard field goal attempt with 4:24 left in the third quarter.

The Trojans led 7-3 early in the second quarter when Knight busted loose for his 73-yard TD, the longest in Sun Belt title game history.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.