In the wake of Cal hiring Tosh Lupoi as its new head coach, star true freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has committed to return to the Golden Bears next season, the school announced Saturday.

Sagapolutele is a former five-star recruit who joined Jared Goff as the only two quarterbacks at Cal to ever win the starting job as a true freshman.

"After spending time with my family, a lot of prayer and many discussions, I have come to realize that Cal is the best place for me," Sagapolutele said in a statement.

"I am grateful to be surrounded by so many supportive people who can help me achieve the goals that I have on and off the football field. I am excited to finish this season with a group of guys who have put in so much work and effort and I look forward to the 2026 season."

In 12 games this season, Sagapolutele threw for 3,117 yards and 17 touchdowns, completing 63.9 percent of his pass attempts. The 19-year-old also had 15 passes of 30 yards or more and added three touchdowns on the ground.

Keeping Sagapolutele in Berkeley is a huge coup for Lupoi and the rest of the program as he was expected to attract plenty of interest from other schools if he entered the transfer portal market.

The Ewa Beach, Hawaii native will now give the Golden Bears continuity on the offensive side and allow Lupoi and the rest of his staff to continue to build around him.