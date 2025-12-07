Open Extended Reactions

JACKSON, Miss. -- Cameron Peters accounted for 394 yards and two touchdowns and Prairie View A&M beat Jackson State 23-21 on Saturday to win its first Southwestern Athletic Conference championship since 2009.

Peters was 17-of-28 passing for 294 yards with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Bonner. Peters finished with 100 yards rushing that included a 7-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

The Panthers chewed up 9:36 of the fourth quarter with a 16-play, 95-yard drive before Peters fumbled the ball at the 1, but Jackson State punted the ball back three plays later.

On the ensuing possession, Peters ran up the middle for a 12-yard gain to convert on third-and-8 from near midfield with 2:14 remaining. The Panthers then ran out the clock.

Diego Alfaro kicked field goals from 19, 30 and 42 yards for Prairie View A&M (10-3).

Jared Lockhart threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Naylon Dupree for Jackson State (9-3). JaCobian Morgan scored on a 29-yard run. Ahmad Miller ended the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

It was Jackson State's ninth appearance in the title game but for just the second time against Prairie View A&M. The Tigers won the previous championship matchup, 27-10 in 2021.