SEC Now crew discusses the 6-seed Rebels' draw and how they can take down the 11-seed Green Wave while examining if Pete Golding is prepared to absorb the head coach's responsibilities. (2:14)

Open Extended Reactions

In a move designed to continue Tulane football's momentum, the Green Wave is promoting veteran assistant coach Will Hall to become the program's next head coach, sources told ESPN.

Hall has been at Tulane for two different coaching stints, and sources told ESPN his familiarity with the school and the dynamics for success there were attractive qualities to keep continuity in the program. Tulane reached the College Football Playoff this season, and the program has won 43 games over the past four years.

Hall is the former head coach at Southern Miss, a job he took after his first stint at Tulane as the school's offensive coordinator. Hall then went 14-30 in four seasons at Southern Miss, with a 7-6 bowl season in 2022 the lone postseason appearance.

Hall will replace Jon Sumrall, who will remain with the Green Wave (11-2) through their CFP run. Tulane, the American Conference champion, was installed as the CFP's 11th seed and will play No. 6 Ole Miss in the first round on Dec. 20.

The CFP bid came in the wake of a 34-21 win over North Texas in the American Conference championship game, which marked the fourth straight year that Tulane played in that game. Hall's first stint at Tulane came as offensive coordinator in 2019-20 under Willie Fritz. During that time, he brought in and coached Michael Pratt, one of the top players in school history. Hall recruited Pratt out of Florida and Pratt went on to become Tulane's all-time leading passer.

After getting dismissed at Southern Miss in 2024, Hall came back as the school's pass-game coordinator and worked with offensive coordinator Joe Craddock this season.

The Green Wave finished 11-2 this year, with quarterback Jake Retzlaff arriving in the summer from BYU and adjusting seamlessly.