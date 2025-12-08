Open Extended Reactions

Tennessee has dismissed defensive coordinator Tim Banks, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Monday.

Banks, 53, initially joined the Vols in 2021 and spent five seasons in charge of the program's defense. He leaves after Tennessee closed the regular season last month ranked 92nd nationally in scoring defense (28.8 points per game) and 88th in yards allowed (395.5 per game).

Banks' departure comes only a year after he orchestrated one of the nation's top defenses, overseeing a unit that led Tennessee to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

The Vols, powered by first-team All-SEC defenders James Pearce Jr. and Jermod McCoy, finished the 2024 season ranked 7th nationally in points allowed (16.1) and 10th in tackles for loss (100.0). Anchored by Banks' defense, Tennessee rolled to ranked wins of NC State, Oklahoma and Alabama en route to the playoff last fall. In December, Banks was named one of five finalists for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation's top assistant.

In 2025, replacing six defensive starters and several other key contributors from a year ago, the Vols' defense dipped tremendously. Tennessee allowed at least 30 points in seven of its eight SEC contests, including November losses to Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. The Vols' secondary emerged as a particular point of concern as Tennessee finished 115th nationally in pass defense (248.6 yards per game), ahead of only Vanderbilt (252.6) among SEC defenses in 2025.

Banks has held coordinator roles across stops at Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Illinois Fighting, Penn State and Tennessee from 2007-2025. His exit comes less than 12 months after he signed a fresh contract with the Vols through the 2027 season worth more than $2 million annually.