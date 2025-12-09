Open Extended Reactions

Liberty running back Evan Dickens, the nation's No. 5 rusher this season, will enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining, his agents at The Business of Athletes told ESPN.

Dickens had 1,362 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns for the Flames, along with 61 receiving yards and a score. The second-team All-Conference USA selection ranked third nationally in rushing average (121.7), fourth in rushing touchdowns, seventh in all-purpose yards (127.2) and 10th in scoring (9.3).

A redshirt sophomore, he eclipsed 200 rushing yards in three of his final five games and had a career-high 267 yards and four touchdowns in an overtime loss to Kennesaw State, the eventual league champion.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Dickens scored all but one of his rushing touchdowns against conference opponents, and had 945 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns during the final five games.

Dickens began his college career at Georgia Tech, where he played sparingly in 2023 and 2024.