LEXINGTON, Ky. -- New Kentucky football coach Will Stein's deal will pay him $28.5 million over five years, while fired coach Mark Stoops will be paid nearly $37.7 million in severance distributed through the 2030-31 contract year.

The school released a term sheet outlining details of Stein's deal and Stoops' separation agreement Monday night.

Stein's deal has $100,000 annual increases in the salary, as well as up to $2.15 million annually in performance incentives. If Kentucky fires Stein without cause, he would receive 70% of the remaining salary, paid monthly over the agreement's remaining term.

Stein had previously worked as Oregon's offensive coordinator.

As for Stoops, he was due to receive more than $3.9 million in a lump sum within 15 days of the Dec. 1 separation. He would then be paid $6.75 million quarterly each year until April 1, 2031. Those payments would not be subject to mitigation, meaning a reduction based on earnings from future employment.

The agreement spreads out the payments over years rather than within 60 days as his contract previously stipulated.