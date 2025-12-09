Open Extended Reactions

South Carolina is finalizing a deal to hire TCU's Kendal Briles as the school's new offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Monday.

Briles, a longtime offensive coordinator, has been at TCU since 2023, following stints at Arkansas, Florida State, Houston, FAU and Baylor.

A finalist in 2015 for the Broyles Award, given to college football's top assistant coach, Briles mentored TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, who set a school record last season with 3,949 yards passing with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as the Horned Frogs ranked eighth nationally in passing offense at 312.9 yards a game. This season, Hoover threw for 3,472 yards and 29 TDs with 13 interceptions as TCU averaged 30.8 points per game (44th nationally) and finished 8-4 with an upcoming Alamo Bowl berth against USC.

Briles would replace Mike Shula, who was fired nine games into the season after the Gamecocks scored 14 or fewer points four times during a 3-6 start. Wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Mike Furrey called plays for the remainder of the season.

Briles spent the first nine years of his career under his father, Art Briles, at Baylor. The Bears' 2015 and 2016 offenses ranked third and second, respectively, in NCAA history, averaging 616.2 and 618.8 yards per game.

Following Art Briles' ouster in Waco following a review of Baylor's handling of sexual assault allegations made against several football players, Kendal Briles became offensive coordinator at FAU in 2017 under Lane Kiffin.